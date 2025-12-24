PM Modi wrote to Sri Lankan President Anura Kumara Dissanayake, assuring support for rebuilding after Cyclone Ditwah. India announced a USD 450 million package, reinforcing its 'Neighbourhood First' policy and first responder commitment.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has written to Sri Lankan President Anura Kumara Dissanayake, assuring India's support to the neighbouring country in the aftermath of the devastating Cyclone Ditwah. Prime Minister Modi stated that India will stand with Sri Lanka for "rebuilding lives and ensuring resilience." Hailing India's Operation Sagar Bandhu to assist cyclone-hit Sri Lanka, he noted that the supplies and emergency materials, along with Indian teams aiding in search and rescue efforts, helped the neighbouring country to deal with the medical emergencies and restore connectivity and communications.

PM Modi wrote, "In line with our 'Neighbourhood First' policy and First Responder commitment, we undertook Operation Sagar Bandhu to address the immediate challenges. Indian ships, aircraft and helicopters brought relief supplies and emergency materials. They supported your search and rescue efforts while specialised Indian teams were pressed into service to handle medical emergencies and restore critical connectivity and communications. We are glad that Operation Sagar Bandhu touched many lives in Sri Lanka and was widely perceived as an expression of our deep bonding." "As Sri Lanka now shifts its attention to the next phase, I would like to assure you that India will extend all possible support as a trusted partner and a reliable friend. As in the past, we will stand shoulder to shoulder with you in rebuilding lives and ensuring resilience in Sri Lanka. In this context. I am pleased to inform you that India will provide a comprehensive assistance package. I am confident that Sri Lanka will rise again, stronger than ever before. In this journey, as in its national development and progress, Sri Lanka will always find India by its side," the letter added.

India Announces USD 450 Million Assistance Package

Earlier on Tuesday, aligning with PM Modi's assurance of assistance, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar announced that India has proposed a comprehensive USD 450 million assistance package to support Sri Lanka's reconstruction efforts following Cyclone Ditwah. Speaking in Colombo as a special envoy of PM Modi, Jaishankar emphasised India's commitment to its neighbour during a uniquely challenging period, saying "the letter from PM Modi that I handed over builds on our first responder role and commits a reconstruction package of USD 450 million to Sri Lanka."

Jaishankar detailed the scale of the initial relief efforts, noting that the operation "delivered around 1100 tonnes of relief material" and "about 14.5 tonnes of medicines and medical equipment were also provided." Highlighting New Delhi's continued engagement with Colombo, the Jaishankar said PM Modi has directed officials to work closely with the Sri Lankan government to address rebuilding priorities." Recognising the urgency of rebuilding, PM Modi directed that we now engage with the Sri Lankan government to address their priority in that regard," Jaishankar said.

Assistance Package Breakdown

He outlined the proposed assistance package, stating, "The assistance package that we have proposed is worth USD 450 million. It will include USD 350 million in a Concessional line of credit and USD 100 million in grants." Jaishankar stated. The USD 450 million package is currently being "finalised in close consultation with the government of Sri Lanka" to ensure the funds are directed toward the most critical infrastructure and recovery needs.

EAM Jaishankar was on a visit to Sri Lanka, where he held separate meetings with the Sri Lankan President, Prime Minister Harini Amarasuriya and the Leader of Opposition Sajith Premadasa.

Sri Lanka Expresses Gratitude

Sri Lankan Foreign Affairs Minister Vijitha Herath expressed gratitude towards India for assistance, hailing New Delhi's Operation Sagar Bandhu. In a media statement on Tuesday, Sri Lankan Minister Herath thanked India for the economic support to Sri Lanka, as New Delhi provided a comprehensive USD 450 million assistance package for reconstruction efforts following Cyclone Ditwah.

He noted that India has provided USD 4 billion in assistance through lines of credit to Colombo's economy. He said Sri Lanka "deeply values" India's continuous economic assistance through emergency financing, foreign exchange support and USD 20.66 million extended to settle payments due for projects completed under existing lines of credit.

Operation Sagar Bandhu was launched to provide humanitarian assistance to people in Sri Lanka affected by Cyclone Ditwah, under which New Delhi sent relief supplies and helped Colombo restore connectivity. (ANI)