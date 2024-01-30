Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Culinary Catastrophe: Paris resto gem plunges into chaos as $1.6 million wine heist shakes the City of Lights

    La Tour d’Argent restaurant, which is the world's most popular restaurant, has found itself in a culinary catastrophe. The 442-year-old property has reported 83 rare wine bottles missing whose worth is a whopping $1.6 million.

    First Published Jan 30, 2024, 6:51 PM IST

    A Culinary catastrophe has taken shape in one of the oldest and most well-known restaurants in Paris. The city of lights has lost its shine after La Rôtisserie d'Argent also known as La Tour d’Argent reported wines worth $1.6 million missing. The incident took the world by shock as a security lapse unfolded in the world's most famous restaurant. 

    La Rôtisserie d'Argent was out of service for 18 months due to renovation work which is when the wine heist would've taken place. The restaurant filed a police complaint with the French police revealing 83 rare wine bottles were missing worth $1.6 million. The Romanee Conti wine specie which is reported missing is one of the most expensive wines in the world.

    No proof or evidence of the robbery has been found as of now but all the 83 bottles of the Romanee Conti wine have serial numbers which would make the sale by the robbers an impossible task. The French Police have notified the serial numbers of the wine bottles. La Rôtisserie d'Argent restaurant is a high-profile celebrity hub.

    Hundreds of Hollywood actors have visited the scenic venue while even the late Queen Elizabeth made her way on her journey to the City of Lights. Charlie Chaplin, Theodore and Franklin Roosevelt, and Brad Pitt are some of the names belonging to different generations who visited the restaurant. The property is said to be 442 years old, tracking back its existence from 1582. The 2007 animated movie Ratatouille was inspired by the La Tour d’Argent restaurant.

