The CTA commemorated monk Thupten Nyendak's 2012 self-immolation, a protest against Chinese policies in Tibet. Remembering his sacrifice with his niece, the CTA renewed calls for religious freedom and cultural preservation in the region.

The Central Tibetan Administration (CTA) commemorated Tibetan monk Thupten Nyendak on the anniversary of his self-immolation protest, renewing concerns over religious freedom and cultural preservation in Tibet. In a post shared on the social media platform X, the CTA's Tibet Advocacy Section remembered Thupten Nyendak, also known as Tulku Athup, as a revered spiritual leader, a Tulku and an abbot, who sacrificed his life at the age of 47 on April 6, 2012, in Dartsedo, Karze, Tibet.

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Details of the Protest Against Chinese Policies

According to the CTA, Thupten Nyendak set himself on fire at his residence along with his niece, Atse, in protest against what it described as repressive Chinese policies in the region. Both later succumbed to their injuries.

The administration highlighted that the incident was part of a broader wave of self-immolation protests by Tibetans, reflecting deep anguish over restrictions on religious practices and the erosion of Tibetan cultural identity. It also alleged that Chinese authorities intensified crackdowns in the aftermath, imposing strict controls across the region and leading to injuries and detentions among local Tibetans.

Remembering a Staunch Advocate's Life and Legacy

Remembering his life and legacy, the CTA noted that Thupten Nyendak was a staunch advocate of Tibetan culture, religion, and unity. He began his monastic journey at Lhakang Dragkhar Monastery in Minyak, Kham, and later pursued studies at prominent institutions, including Drepung Monastery in Lhasa and Kirti Monastery in Ngaba.

Recalling his final moments, the CTA shared that on the day of his protest, he told his family over the phone, "Today I feel at ease and ending my life by offering butter lamps for all those Tibetans who have set themselves on fire for the cause of Tibet." The CTA continues to observe such anniversaries to honour those it calls "self-immolators" and to draw global attention to the Tibetan cause and demands for religious freedom and cultural rights. (ANI)