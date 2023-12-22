Couple miraculously cheats death in separate plane crashes on the same day in Italy; pictures surface

The incident unfolded as the couple was en route to Turin, Italy, and experienced terrifying moments as both of their planes plummeted to the ground on Sunday, December 17.

In an extraordinary and harrowing turn of events, a couple in Italy experienced a miraculous escape after surviving separate plane crashes that occurred on the same day. Stefano Pirilli, 30, emerged unscathed from his crash, while his fiancée, 22-year-old student Antonietta Demasi, sustained minor injuries in her aircraft's descent.

The improbable coincidence unfolded as the couple opted for separate light airplanes during a lunch date with friends near Turin on December 17. Stefano's two-seater Tecnam P92 Echo Super encountered difficulties and came down at San Gillio, while Antonietta's plane crashed 25 miles away at Busano shortly afterward.

Firefighters rushed to both crash sites, where the couple and the pilots were extricated from the wreckage and transported to the hospital. The group had embarked on a flight to enjoy a meal at a hilltop farmhouse, marking Antonietta's first time in an airplane.

Antonietta suffered pelvic injuries, and the pilot of her plane, Paolo Rotondo, 38, received treatment for a head wound. Stefano, an energy consultant, was unharmed in his two-seater plane, along with his friend and pilot Nicola Fiscarelli, 42, who reportedly sustained only slight injuries.

Expressing regret for the unfortunate turn of events, Stefano shared his perspective on the day that started beautifully but ended with both crashing in separate planes. Grateful for their survival, Stefano emphasized that their thoughts were with the injured pilots, expressing a singular desire for his girlfriend and the pilot to recover.

Describing the conditions on the perfect day for flying, Stefano mentioned blue skies, sunshine, and cloudless skies, creating an ideal atmosphere for airborne enjoyment. The return flight to an airstrip near Turin, however, ran into trouble as mist descended and darkness set in.

Detailing the attempt to land at Busano amid challenging weather conditions, Stefano described being enveloped in mist and darkness, ultimately crashing into a meadow. Despite narrowly missing the airstrip, Stefano managed to call emergency services, aiding in the rescue of Antonietta and the other pilot.

The firefighters' revelation that it was their second plane crash of the day involving a couple intensified Stefano's concern, realizing it was Antonietta. Rushing to the hospital, Stefano has been by her side, expressing hope for a speedy recovery for both Antonietta and Paolo.

Civil aviation authorities have initiated an investigation into the circumstances surrounding both crashes, seeking to unravel the extraordinary sequence of events that led to the couple's miraculous survival.