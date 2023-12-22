Prague university: Chilling videos of gunman David Kozak, who killed his father before mass shooting, go viral

A student unleashed gunfire at a university in Prague on Thursday, resulting in the deaths of at least 15 people and injuring over 20 in the Czech Republic's most devastating mass shooting. The tragic incident unfolded in the philosophy department building of Charles University, where the assailant was enrolled as a student.

A tragic incident unfolded in Prague's historic centre on Thursday as a 24-year-old gunman, identified as David Kozak, took the lives of at least 15 individuals and left dozens wounded in the deadliest shooting the Czech Republic has witnessed in decades. Authorities later confirmed that the assailant had been "eliminated."

The violent episode at Charles University's Faculty of Arts, located in close proximity to renowned tourist sites such as the 14th-century Charles Bridge, prompted evacuations, a robust response from heavily armed police, and advisories urging residents to stay indoors.

"More than 15 people have lost their lives and at least 24 have been wounded," police chief Martin Vondrasek told reporters following the shooting.

Emergency services initially documented nine severe injuries, with at least five classified as mid-serious and up to 10 as light injuries.

Vondrasek mentioned that the police initiated a search for the individual before the shooting incident, prompted by the discovery of his deceased father in the village of Hostoun, located west of Prague.

The gunman "left for Prague saying he wanted to kill himself," Vondrasek said. Police suggested earlier the gunman had killed his father.

"At 13:59 GMT, we received initial reports of the shooting," Vondrasek informed reporters, noting that the rapid response unit arrived at the scene within 12 minutes.

"By 14:20 GMT, the responding officers reported the gunman's motionless body," Vondrasek stated, indicating unconfirmed information suggesting that he had taken his own life.

Referring to an investigation into social media, Vondrasek mentioned that the gunman had been inspired by a "similar case that occurred in Russia this autumn," without providing specific details.

"At this moment, there is no indication of any immediate additional threat," he added.

Vondrasek clarified that as of 17:00 GMT, no police officers had been injured during Thursday's operation, and the identification of the deceased had not commenced as pyrotechnicians were still working in the building.

The authorities carried out the evacuation of the building, utilizing a concert hall situated across the street as a temporary shelter for the evacuees. Dramatic videos of the shooting went viral on X following the shocking incident. Here's a look at some of the videos caught on camera:

Who was David Kozak, Prague’s Charles University gunman?

David Kozak, enrolled in the study of Polish history at Charles University in Prague, was described by Prague Police Chief Martin Vondrasek as an "excellent student" without a criminal record. The senior official refrained from providing further details about him.

The gunman sustained "devastating injuries," and it remained unclear whether he took his own life or was fatally shot in an exchange of gunfire with officers, according to Vondrasek. He emphasized that there was "no indication of an accomplice" involved in the incident.

He possessed multiple firearms legally, with the police noting that he was heavily armed on Thursday and carrying a substantial amount of ammunition. Vondrasek remarked that the actions he took were a "well-thought-out and horrible act."

According to Czech media reports, in the days leading up to the attacks, Kozak shared thoughts on suicide and mass murder on social media. His inspiration reportedly stemmed from "a terrible event abroad."

According to Vondrasek, the police suspect that the shooter killed his father earlier on Thursday in his hometown of Hostoun, located just west of Prague. Additionally, he indicated that the individual had intentions of taking his own life.

International community shocked

This tragic shooting incident, the most severe since the Czech Republic gained independence in 1993, garnered support from around the globe.

Expressing his shock, Czech President Petr Pavel conveyed "deep regret and sincere condolences to the families and relatives of the victims."

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen condemned "the senseless violence of the shooting that claimed several lives today."

French President Emmanuel Macron expressed his "solidarity" with the Czech people, echoing sentiments shared by several other European leaders, including Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky.

Czech Interior Minister Vit Rakusan clarified that there was no connection between the shooting and "international terrorism." He emphasized that "no other gunman has been confirmed" and urged the public to adhere to police instructions.

The police cordoned off the area, instructing residents nearby to stay at home. Prague's emergency service reported the deployment of "a large number of ambulance units" at the faculty.

While mass gun violence is uncommon in the Czech Republic, the nation has experienced some instances in recent years. In 2015, a 63-year-old man shot and killed seven men and a woman before taking his own life in a restaurant in the southeastern town of Uhersky Brod.

In 2019, an individual took the lives of six people in the waiting room of a hospital in the eastern city of Ostrava. Another woman succumbed to her injuries in the following days. The assailant, responsible for the attack, took his own life approximately three hours later by gunshot.