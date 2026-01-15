Canada's High Commissioner to India, Christopher Cooter, described the Commonwealth Speakers' meeting as a reaffirmation of democratic values, highlighting Canada's founding role and praising PM Modi's speech on uniting the Global North and South.

Praise for PM Modi's Address The Canadian delegate praised Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi's address at the gathering, noting that he spoke "very eloquently" about the deep roots of democracy in India and its role in uniting countries of the Global North and South. "Indian Prime Minister Modi spoke very eloquently today about the importance of democracy to India, the deep roots that it has here, and the way in which it binds us together, from the north and from the south," he said."So it was an extremely interesting speech, and we're looking forward to participating and again, reinforcing those ties between our countries that rest on democratic foundations," he added. The speech was described as both insightful and timely, reinforcing the shared democratic principles that bind Commonwealth nations together. Focus on AI in Parliamentary Systems A key focus of the discussions has been the role of artificial intelligence in parliamentary systems. "Well, I know that the parliamentary officers, the speakers, and I discussed usage of AI with our speaker yesterday. We are very interested in using these new tools, to make democracy even work better, to be more accountable to people," he said."So I'm sure they'll be discussing that in their deliberations over the next couple of days," he added. Strengthening India-Canada Bilateral Relations The visit also marks the Speaker's first official trip to India, with the Canadian side expressing appreciation for the warm hospitality extended by the host nation. "...And delighted, I know, on behalf of the speaker, to be here in India, his first visit here, and to experience the wonderful hospitality that you've already given to him. Sir, India and Canada share a very strong relationship," he said.On the broader India-Canada relationship, the delegate expressed confidence that the meeting would further strengthen bilateral ties. Sir, India and Canada share a very strong relationship," he said.On the broader India-Canada relationship, the delegate expressed confidence that the meeting would further strengthen bilateral ties. Calling the event a strong demonstration of historic connections, the official said it offers an important opportunity to look ahead and build democratic partnerships that are "more important than ever" in the current global context.