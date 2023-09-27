Commander, Joe Biden's canine, strikes again: Bites secret service agent, 11th incident this year

The alarming frequency of Commander's biting incidents was disclosed earlier this year in July by conservative group Judicial Watch, which obtained records through a Freedom of Information lawsuit.

US President Joe Biden's dog, Commander, made headlines again as he bit a Secret Service agent, marking the 11th incident of such nature in just a year, according to a recent report. The victim, a female officer from the Uniformed Division, received medical treatment from the White House medical office following the incident involving the two-year-old purebred German Shepherd.

The alarming frequency of Commander's biting incidents was disclosed earlier this year in July by conservative group Judicial Watch, which obtained records through a Freedom of Information lawsuit. The most recent occurrence took place just last week, and the White House press secretary attributed it to the stress of living in the official presidential residence.

Elizabeth Alexander, the spokesperson, commented on the situation, stating, "As we've noted before, the White House can be a stressful environment for family pets, and the First Family continues to work on ways to help Commander handle the often unpredictable nature of the White House grounds."

Commander, who initially arrived at the White House as a puppy in 2021, has undergone multiple rounds of training in an effort to address these incidents. In one of the previous episodes, First Lady Jill Biden struggled to regain control of the exuberant dog as he charged a Secret Service staff member, as reported by CNN a few months ago.

The Bidens have had their share of canine challenges, as their other dog, Major, also a German Shepherd, displayed aggressive behavior. Ultimately, the family decided to have Major live with friends in Delaware.