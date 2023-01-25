Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Chris Hipkins sworn in as New Zealand's new Prime Minister; promises to fight 'pandemic of inflation'

    New Prime Minister Chris Hipkins (44) was sworn in by New Zealand's governor-general during a ceremony in the capital, Wellington. Jacinda Ardern was officially replaced on Wednesday after shocking the country with her abrupt resignation last week. 

    Chris Hipkins sworn in as New Zealand's new Prime Minister - adt
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Jan 25, 2023, 8:57 AM IST

    Chris Hipkins was sworn in as New Zealand's 41st prime minister, on Wednesday after Jacinda Ardern's unexpected resignation last week. Hipkins (44) has promised a return to a basic approach focused on the economy and what he called the 'pandemic of inflation.' 

    During a ceremony in Wellington, new Prime Minister Chris Hipkins was sworn in by New Zealand's governor-general Cindy Kiro. "This is the greatest honour and responsibility of my life," said Hipkins after taking office. 

    Hipkins has less than nine months before contesting a tough general election, with polls showing his Labour Party trailing its conservative opposition. 

    Previously, Hipkins was an education and police minister under Ardern. During the COVID-19 pandemic, he rose to public prominence by taking on a crisis management role. But he and other liberals have long been overshadowed by Ardern, who became a  global left icon and exemplified a new leadership style.

    Last week, Ardern said that she no longer had 'enough in the tank' after steering the country through natural disasters, the country's worst-ever terror attack, and the Covid-19 pandemic.

    Ardern made her final public appearance as prime minister on Tuesday, saying she would miss the people the most as they had been the 'joy of the job.'

    New Zealand's head of state is Britain's King Charles III, and Kiro is his representative in the country, though the country's relationship with the monarchy is largely symbolic these days.

    Also Read: Chris Hipkins set to become next prime minister of New Zealand; Know all about him

    Also Read: 'It’s time...’: New Zealand PM Jacinda Ardern to resign next month

    Also Read: 'Indian politics needs more like her': Jairam Ramesh on New Zealand PM Jacinda Ardern

    Last Updated Jan 25, 2023, 8:57 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    UK Crown Estate sues Twitter over alleged outstanding rent for London offices gcw

    UK’s Crown Estate sues Twitter over alleged outstanding rent for London offices

    Second mass shooting in 3 days At least 7 dead in California Half Moon Bay suspect in custody gcw

    Second mass shooting in 3 days: At least 7 dead in California's Half Moon Bay; suspect in custody

    Not familiar with documentary, but familiar with...: US response to query on BBC series - adt

    'Not familiar with documentary, but familiar with...': US response to query on BBC series

    Thousands of unemployed Indian IT professionals scramble for options to stay in the US: Report AJR

    Thousands of unemployed Indian IT professionals scramble for options to stay in the US: Report

    Massive power outage across Pakistan Islamabad Karachi Lahore among affected gcw

    Massive power outage across Pakistan; Islamabad, Karachi, Lahore among affected

    Recent Stories

    Pathaan LEAKED: Shah Rukh, Deepika Padukone's film on Tamilrockers, Tamilblasters, other Torrent sites for Free HD Download RBA

    Pathaan LEAKED: Shah Rukh, Deepika Padukone's film on Tamilrockers, Tamilblasters, other Torrent sites

    Janhvi Kapoor Sara Ali Khan and many more spotted at Varun Dhawan Natasha anniversary party RBA

    Janhvi Kapoor, Sara Ali Khan and many more spotted at Varun Dhawan, Natasha’s anniversary party

    Pathaan screening and party: Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone, John Abraham's special night- see pictures RBA

    Pathaan screening and party: Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone, John Abraham's special night- see pictures

    Pathaan FIRST REVIEW HIT or FLOP Shah Rukh Deepika Padukone film is worth your time and money? Read this RBA

    Pathaan FIRST REVIEW: HIT or FLOP? Shah Rukh, Deepika Padukone’s film is worth your time and money? Read THIS

    Basant Panchami 2023 Why is Saraswati Puja called Bengalis Valentine Day? RBA

    Basant Panchami 2023: Why is Saraswati Puja called 'Bengalis' Valentine’s Day'?

    Recent Videos

    CPM youth wing screens banned BBC documentary on Kannur university campus, more screenings planned in Kerala

    CPM youth wing screens banned BBC documentary on Kannur university campus, more shows planned in Kerala

    Video Icon
    India vs New Zealand, IND vs NZ 2022-23, Indore/3rd ODI: Not that I am aware of India adopting split captaincy - Rahul Dravid-ayh

    IND vs NZ 2022-23, 3rd ODI: 'Not that I am aware of India adopting split captaincy' - Rahul Dravid

    Video Icon
    Watch Ambani family dance performances at Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant engagement ceremony

    WATCH: Ambani family's dance performances at Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant engagement ceremony

    Video Icon
    Republic Day 2023 Warrant Officer Ashok Kumar Indian Air Force Band at Parade

    'Josh is high...' Warrant Officer Ashok Kumar's 26th Republic Day parade

    Video Icon
    India vs New Zealand, IND vs NZ 2022-23, Hyderabad/1st ODI: This knock means a lot to me - Shubman Gill after becoming 5th Indian to score 200-ayh

    IND vs NZ 2022-23, 1st ODI: 'This knock means a lot to me' - Gill after becoming 5th Indian to score 200

    Video Icon