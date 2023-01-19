'Indian politics needs more like her': Jairam Ramesh on New Zealand PM Jacinda Ardern

Congress leader Jairam Ramesh praised New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern, highlighting the timing of her resignation announcement. New Zealand PM Ardern announced her resignation amid nationwide protests and protests by various groups.

While addressing media in Napier, Ardern said that her last day in the office would be February 7, 2023. She will remain a legislator until the general election, which she said will be held on October 14, 2023.

Taking to Twitter, Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh said, "Legendary cricket commentator Vijay Merchant once said about retiring at the peak of his career: Go when people ask why is he going instead of why isn't he going. New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern recently said she is quitting following Merchant's maxim."

Additionally, Ramesh said, "Indian politics needs more people like her."

Ardern's empathetic handling of the nation's worst mass shooting and health-driven response to the coronavirus pandemic led her international acclaim, but she has faced mounting domestic criticism.

PM Ardern announced her resignation amid nationwide protests and protests by various groups. Her term will end on February 7.

Ardern said, "I'm leaving because with such a privileged role comes responsibility. The ability to recognise when you are the right person to lead and when you are not. I understand what this job entails. And I am aware I don't have enough in the tank to do it justice. It's that simple."



