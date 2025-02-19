In a bizarre turn of events, a university dormitory in China went up in flames after a student, in a moment of panic, set fire to his inflatable sex doll to keep it hidden from his roommates.

In a bizarre turn of events, a university dormitory in China went up in flames after a student, in a moment of panic, set fire to his sex doll to keep it hidden from his roommates. The incident took place at Hefei University of Technology in Anhui province on February 10, when the student, fearing exposure, made a rash decision that nearly resulted in disaster.

According to reports, the student had concealed the doll in his room, but when his roommates returned unexpectedly early, he panicked and decided to destroy it. In an attempt to eliminate the doll, he set it on fire, igniting a fire in the dormitory. The blaze triggered the fire alarm, prompting university authorities and firefighters to rush to the scene. Fortunately, the fire was extinguished before it could cause significant damage or injuries.

University officials have not disclosed the student’s identity but have issued a stern warning to students against such reckless behavior. The incident quickly went viral on social media, sparking widespread discussion.

Interestingly, the incident has also reignited discussions on China’s growing sex toy industry. According to WMDolls, one of China’s largest sex toy manufacturers, the integration of artificial intelligence (AI) into such products has led to a 30% surge in sales since 2025. Experts point to declining marriage and birth rates in China as factors contributing to the increasing demand for interactive companionship technology.

