Taiwan reported multiple Chinese PLA aircraft and PLAN vessels near its waters on Monday, with all aircraft crossing the median line. This follows the detection of five vessels and a PRC balloon operating near the island a day earlier on Sunday.

Taiwan's Ministry of National Defence reported that three sorties of Chinese PLA aircraft, eight PLAN vessels, and one official ship were operating near its waters as of 6 am on Monday (local time). All three aircraft crossed the median line and entered Taiwan's southwestern air defence identification zone (ADIZ), prompting monitoring and response by Taiwanese authorities.

(U) 3 sorties of PLA aircraft, 8 PLAN vessels and 1 official ship operating around Taiwan were detected up until 6 a.m. (UTC+8) today. 3 out of 3 sorties crossed the median line and entered Taiwan’s southwestern ADIZ. We have monitored the situation and responded. pic.twitter.com/7UKSw0r1Hl — 國防部 Ministry of National Defense, ROC(Taiwan) 🇹🇼 (@MoNDefense) January 5, 2026

"(U) 3 sorties of PLA aircraft, 8 PLAN vessels and 1 official ship operating around Taiwan were detected up until 6 a.m. (UTC+8) today. 3 out of 3 sorties crossed the median line and entered Taiwan's southwestern ADIZ. We have monitored the situation and responded," the MND said.

Previous Day's Activity

Earlier, Taiwan's Ministry of National Defence detected the presence of five Chinese vessels, an official ship and a balloon operating around its territorial waters as of 6am (local time) on Sunday.

(U) 5 PLAN vessels and 1 official ship operating around Taiwan were detected up until 6 a.m. (UTC+8) today. 1 PRC balloon were detected during this timeframe. #ROCArmedForces have monitored the situation and responded. pic.twitter.com/bTUnVHPXCf — 國防部 Ministry of National Defense, ROC(Taiwan) 🇹🇼 (@MoNDefense) January 4, 2026

Taiwan said they responded accordingly.

"(U) 5 PLAN vessels and 1 official ship operating around Taiwan were detected up until 6 a.m. (UTC+8) today. 1 PRC balloon were detected during this timeframe. ROC Armed Forces have monitored the situation and responded."

Japan's Stance on Taiwan Fuels Tensions

Earlier, Japan's Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi's comments on Japan's potential role in a Taiwan emergency have fuelled tensions with China and raised concerns that the lack of moderating voices around her could leave her hardline positions largely unchecked, Kyodo News reported.

With senior moderates within the ruling Liberal Democratic Party (LDP) and a centrist coalition partner distancing themselves from Takaichi, doubts are growing about her ability to manage diplomacy beyond China and coordinate broader economic and social policies, according to Kyodo News.

An opposition lawmaker warned that Takaichi's decision to form a coalition with a conservative party ahead of becoming Japan's first female prime minister on October 21 "has left few remaining checks on her hardline course."

Takaichi is widely seen as the political heir to former prime minister Shinzo Abe, who was assassinated in 2022 and whose firm security stance she admires. However, the lawmaker said Abe was "more skilled" at building consensus through dialogue.

Less than a week after Takaichi won the LDP's presidential election on October 4, the Komeito party ended its 26-year alliance with the LDP, citing frustration over its response to political funds scandals, Kyodo News reported.

