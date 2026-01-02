China's recent military drills near Taiwan on Dec 30 disrupted 941 flights and over 100,000 passengers. Experts label the exercises a 'quasi-blockade' and coercive tactic designed to exert psychological and military pressure on the island.

China's recent large-scale military exercises around Taiwan have triggered widespread disruption to regional air travel, prompting renewed concern over China's growing use of coercive tactics to pressure the island.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

The drills, conducted on December 30, disrupted 941 flights and affected more than 100,000 passengers, underscoring the broader security implications of China's actions, as reported by Focus Taiwan. According to Focus Taiwan, Taiwan's Civil Aviation Administration confirmed that the exercises affected 857 international flights and 84 domestic routes, as live-fire activities forced aircraft to reroute or cancel operations. The disruption lasted nearly 10 hours, significantly impacting commercial aviation across the region.

Drills Described as 'Quasi-Blockade'

Experts argue that the scale and timing of the drills indicate deliberate planning rather than routine military training. Su Tzu-yun, a research fellow at the Institute for National Defense and Security Research (INDSR), described the operation as a "quasi-blockade" intended to simulate wartime conditions.

Su explained that the manoeuvres were designed to test China's ability to control air and sea lanes critical for a potential amphibious assault on Taiwan. He noted that the exercise aimed not only at military preparedness but also at exerting psychological pressure by disrupting civilian travel. According to Su, the drills also reflected China's attempt to experiment with "joint domain control", a strategy integrating naval, air and electronic warfare capabilities.

Simulating 'Humanitarian Corridors'

While most air routes around Taiwan were restricted, three corridors, M750, G587 and R583, were deliberately left open. This, he argued, may have been an attempt to simulate "humanitarian corridors" that could be used during a future blockade to manage foreign evacuations and shape international perceptions, as highlighted by Focus Taiwan.

Disregard for International Norms

Another INDSR researcher, Lin Po-chou, described the exercises as the most severe disruption to regional aviation in recent memory. He stated that China's actions demonstrated a disregard for international norms and highlighted a growing pattern of coercive behaviour aimed at reshaping the status quo in the Taiwan Strait.

Although China issued limited aviation notices, analysts stressed that international civil aviation rules require far earlier notification for activities affecting airspace safety. By failing to meet those standards, they argued, China undermined aviation safety and violated established international practices, as reported by Focus Taiwan. (ANI)