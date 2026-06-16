China is using agricultural trade deals via the Straits Forum to boost Taiwan's economic dependence and gain political leverage, an official said. The deals target KMT-led counties, sparking fears due to Beijing's past use of import bans as a tool.

China has been reported to have used agricultural trade agreements announced during the recent Straits Forum to increase Taiwan's economic dependence on the mainland and create political leverage over Taiwanese producers, the Taiwan Times reported, citing an official.

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At the Straits Forum in Xiamen, Chinese officials unveiled agreements to purchase agricultural and fishery products from several Taiwan counties governed by the Chinese Nationalist Party (KMT). The deals involve products such as atemoyas, pomeloes, tea and grouper from Taitung, Yunlin and Nantou counties. Taitung County Commissioner Yao Ching-ling participated in the event via video link after Taiwan's Mainland Affairs Council barred her from attending in person, according to the Taipei Times A Taiwanese government official familiar with Beijing's "united front" operations warned that the agreements could expose farmers and fishers to significant political and economic risks. The official argued that China has previously encouraged dependence on its market before using trade restrictions as a political tool, the Taipei Times reported.

A History of Trade Restrictions

The Taipei Times reported that the concerns stem from a series of import bans imposed by Beijing on Taiwanese agricultural products in recent years. China halted imports of Taiwanese pineapples in 2021, later extending restrictions to wax apples and atemoyas. In 2022, imports of grouper and several citrus products were also suspended, disrupting exports and affecting producers across Taiwan.

Controlled Market Access

Although Beijing has renewed interest in purchasing goods from KMT-led countries, officials noted that access to the Chinese market remains tightly controlled. Only selected products from approved farms are currently permitted to enter China. Taiwanese authorities say Beijing often presents such purchases as gestures of goodwill while maintaining extensive restrictions behind the scenes, the Taipei Times reported.

The official further alleged that Chinese authorities use food registration requirements and political considerations to determine which Taiwanese exporters gain market access, reported the Taiwan Times. (ANI)