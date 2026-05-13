China's top diplomat urged Pakistan to step up mediation efforts between Iran and the United States, and to help "properly" address the reopening of the Hormuz strait, Chinese state media said on Wednesday.

China's top diplomat urged Pakistan to step up mediation efforts between Iran and the United States, and to help "properly" address the reopening of the Hormuz strait, Chinese state media said on Wednesday.

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Foreign Minister Wang Yi spoke to his Pakistani counterpart Ishaq Dar in a call on Tuesday, state news agency Xinhua reported.

US President Donald Trump is expected to arrive in Beijing on Wednesday evening for talks with leader Xi Jinping, whose country is a key strategic and economic partner of Iran.

Wang called on Pakistan to "step up mediation efforts, and contribute to properly addressing issues related to opening the Strait of Hormuz", state news agency Xinhua said.

"China will continue to support Pakistan's mediation efforts and make its own contribution toward this end," Wang said, according to Xinhua.

Pakistan has emerged as the key mediator between the United States and Iran, who are in the process of negotiating a peace agreement after the conflict.

The Iranian government rejected on Tuesday the idea of amending its proposals, which Trump has deemed "garbage".

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed)