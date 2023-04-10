Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    China spooked as HM Amit Shah lands in Arunachal Pradesh

    A report in the news agency Reuters cited China's foreign minister as saying that Shah's visit to the area 'violated China's territorial sovereignty'.

    China spooked as HM Amit Shah lands in Arunachal Pradesh
    Author
    Vipin Vijayan
    First Published Apr 10, 2023, 2:36 PM IST

    Union Home Minister Amit Shah's arrival in Arunachal Pradesh has spooked China, which led it to question the intent behind the visit. A report in the news agency Reuters cited China's foreign minister as saying that Shah's visit to the area 'violated China's territorial sovereignty'.

    The Union Home Minister is scheduled to launch the 'Vibrant Villages Programme' (VVP) in Kibithoo, a village along the India-China border, during his two-day visit to Arunachal Pradesh. The visit comes days after China left New Delhi fuming after it renamed 11 places in Arunachal Pradesh, including mountain peaks, rivers and residential areas – claiming them as part of its southern Tibet.

    Also Read: India denies UK media report claiming suspension of trade talks over Khalistani attacks on missions

    However, India had rejected China's claim and stated Arunachal Pradesh is an integral part of it. Foreign Ministry’s spokesperson Arindam Bagchi had said: "This is not the first time China has made such an attempt. We reject this outright. Arunachal Pradesh is, has been, and will always be an integral and inalienable part of India. Attempts to assign invented names will not alter this reality."
     
    In his first visit to the northeastern state as home minister, Shah will inaugurate nine micro hydel projects constructed under the Golden Jubilee Border Illumination Programme' in Kibithoo. These electricity projects will empower people living in border villages.

    Shah will also inaugurate Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) projects to augment infrastructure at Likabali (Arunachal Pradesh), Chapra (Bihar), Nooranad (Kerala) and Visakhapatnam (Andhra Pradesh), the officials said.

    Shah is slated to interact with ITBP personnel at Kibithoo in the Anjaw district of Arunachal Pradesh. The home minister will visit the Namti field on Tuesday and pay homage at the Walong war memorial.

    The Vibrant Villages Programme is a centrally sponsored scheme under which 2,967 villages in 46 blocks of 19 districts abutting the northern border in the states of Arunachal Pradesh, Sikkim, Uttarakhand and Himachal Pradesh and Union Territory of Ladakh have been identified for comprehensive development. In the first phase, 662 villages, including 455 in Andhra Pradesh, have been identified for priority coverage.

    With PTI Inputs

    Explained: Why India's first underwater metro run in Kolkata was put on hold

    Last Updated Apr 10, 2023, 2:36 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Shocking Dalai Lama asks minor boy to 'suck his tongue', video viral AJR

    Dalai Lama issues apology to boy, his family after row over viral video

    Will Kohinoor diamond be used during King Charles coronation ceremony gcw

    Will Kohinoor diamond be used during King Charles' coronation ceremony?

    Latest Russian onalaught in Ukraine shows why hypersonic missiles are deadly

    Russia's latest onalaught in Ukraine shows why hypersonic missiles are deadly

    Iran police plans to install smart cameras in public places to identify nab unveiled women gcw

    Iran police plans to install 'smart cameras' in public places to identify, nab unveiled women

    Days after China's renaming drama, India to launch 'Vibrant Village' scheme in Arunachal's border hamlets

    Days after China's renaming drama, India to launch 'Vibrant Village' scheme in Arunachal's 455 border hamlets

    Recent Stories

    Xiaomi 13 Ultra likely to launch on April 18 Here is what you can expect gcw

    Xiaomi 13 Ultra likely to launch on April 18; Here's what you can expect

    Roadies Season 19 marks Rhea Chakraborty's triumphant comeback as gang leader AHA

    Roadies Season 19 marks Rhea Chakraborty's triumphant comeback as gang leader

    Fans roast Karan Johar's 'retaliation' on 'launch' of 'talentless nepos;' know more vma

    Fans roast Karan Johar's 'retaliation' on 'launch' of 'talentless nepos;' know more

    Delhi Police arrest Amritpal Singh's close aide Papalpreet; check details AJR

    BREAKING: Amritpal Singh's close aide Papalpreet arrested from Delhi; check details

    IPL 2023: Amid rumours of divorce with Shoaib Malik, RCB Royal Challengers Bangalore women team mentor Sania Mirza spotted at Mumbai airport - WATCH-ayh

    IPL 2023: Amid rumours of divorce with Malik, RCB women's team mentor Sania spotted at Mumbai airport - WATCH

    Recent Videos

    Army conducts massive exercise in Andaman and Nicobar Islands

    Army conducts massive exercise in Andaman and Nicobar Islands (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Sikkim Avalanche: Army conducts recue operation on war-footing

    Sikkim Avalanche: Army conducts recue operation on war-footing (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Mumbai Police arrests 24-year-old behind dangerous bike stunt

    Mumbai Police arrests 24-year-old behind THIS dangerous bike stunt (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    WATCH Namibian cheetah, translocated to India, gives birth to four cubs AJR

    WATCH: Namibian cheetah, translocated to India, gives birth to four cubs

    Video Icon
    Row breaks out in Greater Noida society over Ramzan prayers; police deployed in precaution AJR

    Row breaks out in Greater Noida society over Ramzan prayers; police deployed in precaution

    Video Icon