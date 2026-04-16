A 32-year-old man in China, who had been suffering from severe stomach pain for years, received a shocking diagnosis. Doctors discovered a thermometer he had accidentally swallowed at age 12 was lodged in his duodenum, which was then successfully removed via surgery.

Strange childhood incidents can sometimes lead to serious problems later in life. A similar case has come to light in China, where a 32-year-old man lived with a thermometer inside his body for 20 years.

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The man, identified as Wang from Wenzhou in southeastern China, had been suffering from stomach pain for several years. As the pain worsened, he finally visited the Longgang Branch of the First Affiliated Hospital of Wenzhou Medical University for treatment.

Doctors carried out multiple tests to find the cause. When they checked his scan reports, they were shocked. A broken thermometer containing mercury was found stuck in his duodenum.

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Swallowed Thermometer Found After 20 Years

When questioned, Wang said he had never undergone any surgery. He then revealed that he had accidentally swallowed a thermometer at the age of 12. At the time, he was afraid of being scolded, so he did not tell his parents. Since he did not face any immediate problems, he eventually forgot about it.

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However, in recent years, his stomach pain became more frequent and severe. He consulted several doctors and took medicines, but nothing worked. The scan finally revealed the real cause. The tip of the thermometer was pressing against the intestinal wall, which was causing the pain. Doctors warned that if it was not removed, it could lead to serious damage or internal bleeding.

Doctors decided to perform surgery to remove it. The procedure was risky because the thermometer had been inside his body for two decades and was located close to the bile ducts. There was also a chance of injury to the intestine.

After careful planning, doctors carried out a 20-minute operation. The surgery was successful, and the thermometer was removed without causing any damage.

Since it had been inside the body for so long, the markings on the thermometer had faded. However, reports confirmed that the mercury inside it remained intact.

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