According to reports, China is significantly accelerating the delivery of its advanced J-35A fifth-generation stealth fighter jets to its long-standing strategic ally, Pakistan. As per top diplomatic sources, this is a "reward" from China following the recent India-Pakistan conflict. Pakistan's Defence Minister Khawaja Asif is currently in China amidst these developments. Sources indicate that the first batch of 30 J-35A aircraft is now expected to reach Islamabad as early as August 2025.

Further highlighting the strategic nature of this military transfer, top diplomatic sources confirm that China has offered Pakistan a substantial 50 per cent discount on the J-35A fighter jets, coupled with favourable payment options. This gesture is widely interpreted as a direct "reward" for the Pakistan Air Force's "performance against India" during the recent tensions. The initial agreement between the two countries had already outlined the delivery of the first 30 J-35A aircraft within the current year.

Pakistan's intention to procure 40 J-35A fifth-generation stealth fighters was first reported in late 2024, marking the first known export of such sophisticated military technology from China. The timing of this accelerated deal aligns with recent high-level security discussions held in both Islamabad and Beijing between Chinese and Pakistani officials. These meetings have reportedly focused on expanding strategic military cooperation in response to the complex regional security landscape, including India's ongoing airpower modernization efforts.

Pakistani pilots undergoing operational training in China

Intelligence reports further reveal that a contingent of Pakistan Air Force pilots is already at the People’s Liberation Army Air Force headquarters in Beijing for comprehensive operational conversion training on the J-35A platform, which many sees as a solid proof of Pakistan acquiring fifth generation aircrafts.

China invests heavily in Pakistan's infrastructure

Beyond the fighter jet agreement, China has also committed to a substantial $25 billion investment in Pakistan's civil and military infrastructure projects. This significant financial injection aims to further cement the strategic partnership under the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) Phase-2 program. According to top diplomatic sources, Pakistani authorities have assured China of their unwavering commitment to providing full security support and ensuring smoother operational access to the strategically important Gwadar Port.