China's latest propaganda push to label Arunachal Pradesh as “Zangnan” backfired online, as X users swiftly countered the misinformation with verified facts. A post from China’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA) read, “The Zangnan region belongs to China. The Chinese government’s recent effort to standardize the names of some of the places in Zangnan is fully within China’s sovereignty.”

But the internet wasn’t having it.

Within hours, X’s Community Notes feature kicked into action, adding “readers context” that dismantled the narrative: “Arunachal Pradesh, not Zangnan, is an integral part of India. China’s renaming efforts reflect expansionist claims, rejected internationally. The region is recognized as Indian territory by the US and others, per the McMahon Line.”

On X, "readers added context" refers to the Community Notes feature, a crowdsourced initiative where users can contribute notes to posts to provide helpful context or correct misinformation. These notes, rated by other users, help to keep people better informed and are a collaborative effort to combat the spread of misinformation.

India rejects China's 'preposterous' attempts to rename places in Arunachal Pradesh

India has categorically rejected China's vain and preposterous attempts to rename places in the Indian state of Arunachal Pradesh and emphasised that such manoeuvres would not change the reality that Arunachal Pradesh was, is, and will always remain an integral and inalienable part of India.

Spokesperson of the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), Randhir Jaiswal, made the remarks on Wednesday while responding to the media queries on the renaming of places in Arunachal Pradesh by China.

Jaiswal said, “We have noticed that China has persisted with its vain and preposterous attempts to name places in the Indian state of Arunachal Pradesh. Consistent with our principled position, we reject such attempts categorically.”

He added that such "creative naming" will not alter the undeniable reality that Arunachal Pradesh is an integral part of India.

"Creative naming will not alter the undeniable reality that Arunachal Pradesh was, is, and will always remain an integral and inalienable part of India", Jaiswal said.

In the past, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar had said, “If today I change the name of your house, will it become mine? Arunachal Pradesh was, is and will always be a state of India. Changing names does not have an effect.”

"I think we rightly called it senseless. By doing it repeatedly, it is still senseless. So I want to be very clear. Arunachal Pradesh was, is, and will always be India," he had said. The EAM had also emphasised, "I hope I am saying it so clearly that not only in the country but beyond the country also, people get that message very, very clearly," Jaishankar emphasised.

India has time and again firmly rebuffed the baseless arguments by China to rename Indian territories. Arunachal Pradesh, was, is and will always remain an integral and inalienable part of India.