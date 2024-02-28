Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    China expands State secrets law to include 'Work Secrets' in regulatory update, foreign businesses worried

    In a significant regulatory update, China has expanded its State secrets law to now include 'Work Secrets,' causing heightened apprehension among foreign businesses about the potential implications and impact on operations within the authoritarian Asian country.

    China expands State secrets law to include 'Work Secrets' in regulatory update, foreign businesses worried avv
    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Feb 28, 2024, 5:23 PM IST

    China has intensified its already strong national security campaign after its legislative body passed a regulatory update in the State Secrets law. President Xi Jinping has diverted most of his attention towards tightening the grip on Chinese society as well as on information from ‘outside’ entities.

    The latest update now includes the protection of non-state secrets that could have a serious impact if leaked. The state machinery and agencies will now need to focus on non-state secrets as well as state secrets from getting into public discourse. The latest inclusion was passed on Tuesday and it will come into effect from May 1.

    State secrets encompass a spectrum from governmental and Communist Party deliberations to military and diplomatic affairs, extending into economic progress, scientific advancements, and technological innovations. With the inclusion of non-state secrets, the CCP has made the law complex, leaving room for all types of information suppression.

    An unnamed official from the State Secrets Bureau was quoted saying, “This revision has clearly written the Party's management of secrecy into the law. (Online operators must) cooperate with relevant departments in investigating and handling cases suspected of leaking state secrets.”

    China's President Xi Jinping is facing increasing unpopularity among Chinese people, especially after his zero Covid policy. The 70-year-old leader is bent on increasing the national security apparatus as fears of revolt grip Beijing. With economic growth slowing down, Xi faces both domestic as well as global challenges.

    Last Updated Feb 28, 2024, 5:23 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    UAE: First NEET medical entrance exam centre for Indian students announced for this year; Check anr

    UAE: First NEET medical entrance exam centre for Indian students announced for this year; Check

    Burger Singh website defaced by Pakistani hackers as cyber intrusion sparks worry of data compromise avv

    Burger Singh website defaced by Pakistani hackers as cyber intrusion sparks worry of data compromise

    Pre-Ramzan gesture: UAE-based Indian businessman donates Rs 2.25 cr to free 900 prisoners from Gulf jails anr

    Pre-Ramzan gesture: UAE-based Indian businessman donates Rs 2.25 cr to free 900 prisoners from Gulf jails

    Mohammad Bin Salman bans Mosque iftars, Restricts Imams from donation collection ahead of Ramadan 2024 avv

    Mohammad Bin Salman bans Mosque iftars, Restricts Imams from donation collection ahead of Ramadan 2024

    Google Maps nightmare! German tourists stranded in Australian wilderness due to glitch, face week-long ordeal snt

    Google Maps nightmare! German tourists stranded in Australian wilderness due to glitch, face week-long ordeal

    Recent Stories

    Kerala Congress announces Rs 15 lakh relief funds for man who died by elephant attack at Wayanad vkp

    Kerala Congress announces Rs 15 lakh relief funds for man who died by elephant attack at Wayanad

    Jharkhand High Court rejects former CM Hemant Soren's plea to attend Budget session AJR

    Jharkhand High Court rejects former CM Hemant Soren's plea to attend Budget session

    Anant Ambani, Radhika Merchant wedding: Mukesh, Nita Ambani to built 14 temples in Jamnagar RKK

    Anant Ambani, Radhika Merchant wedding: Mukesh, Nita Ambani to built 14 temples in Jamnagar

    Kerala: Special wellness centers of Ayurveda to be set up for foreigners, says Health Minister Veena George rkn

    Kerala: Special wellness centers of Ayurveda to be set up for foreigners, says Health Minister Veena George

    Football Jaiswal's meteoric rise in ICC rankings: From No. 69 to No. 12 in Test batters rankings osf

    Jaiswal's meteoric rise in ICC rankings: From No. 69 to No. 12 in Test batters rankings

    Recent Videos

    German singer Cassandra Mae Spittmann delights PM Modi with 'Achyutam Keshavam' and Tamil song during Palladam visit (WATCH) AJR

    German singer delights PM Modi with 'Achyutam Keshavam' and Tamil song during Palladam visit (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Vayu Shakti 2024 When 50 tons of ordnance were dropped in 2 hours over Pokhran

    When 50 tons of firepower rained over Pokhran in 2 hours (MUST WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Asianet News Dialogues with Arun Yogiraj: 'No chemicals were used on the idol of Ram Lalla'

    Asianet News Dialogues with Arun Yogiraj: 'No chemicals were used on the idol of Ram Lalla' (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Karpoori Thakur's family meets PM Modi, expresses gratitude for Bharat Ratna recognition (WATCH) AJR

    Karpoori Thakur's family meets PM Modi, expresses gratitude for Bharat Ratna recognition (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Asianet News Dialogues with Arun Yogiraj: 'Had to redo Ram Lalla's idol after almost 70% of carving work'

    Asianet News Dialogues with Arun Yogiraj: 'Had to redo Ram Lalla's idol after almost 70% of carving work'

    Video Icon