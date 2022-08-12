Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    India breaks silence on Taiwan issue, tells China to avoid unilateral action to change status quo

    In its first reaction to the Taiwan crisis, India on Friday said it is concerned over the developments and called for avoiding unilateral action to change the status quo in the region. 

    Author
    Team Newsable
    New Delhi, First Published Aug 12, 2022, 4:53 PM IST

    India spoke in favour of using prudence and emphasised the importance of making efforts to keep the region peaceful and stable. In retaliation for US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's recent trip to Taiwan, China began extensive military exercises in the vicinity of Taiwan.

    "Like many other countries, India too is concerned at recent developments," External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said at a media briefing. 

    "We urge the exercise of restraint, avoidance of unilateral actions to change status quo, de-escalation of tensions and efforts to maintain peace and stability in the region," he said. 

    On Wednesday, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said the United States just cannot allow China to establish a new normal to put pressure on Taiwan through the kind of military drills and warplane incursions that Beijing launched after she visited the self-governing island.

    China had earlier announced that it has "successfully completed" its week-long and unprecedented military drills that have essentially encircled Taiwan.

    Initially, the People's Liberation Army announced the war games in the busy Taiwan Strait from August 4 to 7, the day after Pelosi, who is the highest-ranking US leader to have visited Taiwan in 25 years, left Taipei after high-level meetings. It later kept extending them, keeping the breakaway island on tenterhooks.

    "What we saw with China is that they were trying to establish sort of a new normal. And we just can't let that happen," Pelosi told a news conference, referring to the provocative drills.

    The Chinese military exercises involved hundreds of warplanes, dozens of naval ships, including an aircraft carrier group with a nuclear submarine in tow, amid assertions by the official media here that such war games in the busy Taiwan Strait will be a new normal.

    Pelosi's trip to Taipei angered Beijing, which views Taiwan as a breakaway province that must be reunited with the mainland, by force if necessary. Taiwan has accused China of using the recent drills as practice for an invasion.

    (With inputs from PTI)

    Last Updated Aug 12, 2022, 5:21 PM IST
