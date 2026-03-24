Chinese corporations are increasingly using advanced technology like cameras, Wi-Fi, and smart seating to monitor employees, leading to significant privacy concerns. As companies defend these actions to protect secrets, workers are beginning to push back with privacy tools.

Certain Chinese corporations have started watching their staff using Wi-Fi, cameras, and smart seating systems. An employee in Guangzhou discovered a camera above her desk after refusing a work trip due to illness, according to Worker's Daily. In January, she stated that her boss had warned her about utilising private group conversations during office hours. She then examined the camera's storage and discovered that it had captured text and photos from her phone and PC, according to SCMP.

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In another occasion, Southern Metropolis Daily reported on a similar incident involving a tech business employee in Hangzhou. According to her, a manager expressed worry over her absence from her desk each morning between 10 a.m. and 10.30 a.m., and warned that her bonus may be impacted. The employee described the surveillance as "creepy and uncomfortable".

An advertising agency in Fuzhou reportedly curtailed restroom breaks, requiring employees to log in and out using fingerprint scans and fining anyone who over the time restriction.

Similar Instance Last Year

Last September, a start-up fired an employee called Wu for allegedly ignoring orders and slacking off. The form utilised CCTV video and his computer surfing history as evidence in court.

According to the logs, Wu grumbled about the employer on social media, browsed shopping websites, and read online books. Wu was astounded at the extent of monitoring. She asked the mainland magazine Vista: "Where exactly is the line between personal privacy and corporate management?"

As workplace surveillance becomes more prevalent, some Chinese workers are seeking for methods to fight back.

Chinese Workers Push Back

As workplace monitoring spreads, some Chinese workers are pushing back. Some have bought chat privacy software for 19.9 yuan, while others use 50 yuan screen protectors for phones and computers. Anti-tracking tools designed to block monitoring of browser activity are also gaining popularity. On mainland social media, posts sharing tips have proliferated, with related topics drawing more than 50 million views.

Meanwhile, analysts think Chinese legislation permits some kind of surveillance, particularly on work gadgets. Companies frequently defend monitoring as a means of safeguarding corporate secrets and mitigating internal dangers. In certain circumstances, courts have concluded that tracking surfing behaviour on workplace computers does not breach privacy because the machines are used for business.

However, legal experts warn that borders are still uncertain. Employees must be notified of surveillance techniques, and monitoring should not include private information irrelevant to work.