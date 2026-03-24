A Gurugram-based engineer, Gaurav Sharan, has sparked an online debate after rejecting a job offer of ₹35 LPA due to the relocation requirement to Bengaluru. While he didn't specify his reasons, his post on X went viral, eliciting varied reactions from social media users who discussed the pros and cons of living in the city.

An engineer from Gurugram has stirred extensive internet controversy after declining a job offer of Rs 35 LPA. Gaurav Sharan said on X that he respectfully declined the offer because his job needed him to relocate to Bengaluru.

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"I recently got a job offer of Rs. 35 LPA in Bangalore," Sharan claimed in his X post. "The package was good and the company was great, but the position demanded me to relocate," according to him.

The techie stated that he was pleased with both the product and the respectable organization. However, he never intended to go to Bengaluru, thus he had to decline the offer. Sharma did not divulge the actual reason behind his choice. "I politely rejected the offer, explaining that I'll never move to Bangalore."

The post rapidly gathered traction, with individuals replying in various ways about why he avoids Bengaluru.

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Social Media Reacts

One user stated, “I do freelance. I never take assignments from Gurgaon, Haryana, or Noida since they do not pay according to the arrangement. I do not have to struggle for payment in Pune, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Telangana, or Chennai. I hope you'll be there to rectify them.”

Another user remarked, "Why did you attend the interview and insist on salary approval if you knew you'd never go to Bangalore? "This bothers me."

A third X user said, "Yes bhai, Bengaluru is the worst to be honest, the weather they brag about is slowly becoming hot, Bengalurians treat North Indian migrants as if they are useless, the food isn't great, and the landlords and house owners are greedy. In my opinion, Hyderabad is the best city in South India."

Another user wrote: “Good - be where ever you are - Bangalore has already enough problems with traffic and other states population.”

“Why did you attend the interview and make them get approval for your salary, if you knew you would never relocate to Bangalore? This troubles me,” another added.