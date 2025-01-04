China: 8 dead, 15 injured in deadly fire at Zhangjiakou City's food market; dramatic video goes viral (WATCH)

A devastating fire broke out at the Liguang Market in Zhangjiakou, northern China, on Saturday, resulting in the deaths of eight people and leaving 15 others injured.

A devastating fire broke out at the Liguang Market in Zhangjiakou, northern China, on Saturday, resulting in the deaths of eight people and leaving 15 others injured. The fire, which erupted around midday, was quickly brought under control by local authorities by 2:00 pm, according to reports from Xinhua News Agency.

The blaze occurred at Liguang Market, a popular and densely crowded traditional food market known for offering affordable alternatives to supermarket chains. Officials from the Qiaoxi District, where the market is located, have launched an investigation to determine the cause of the fire.

Authorities noted that the market’s age and heavy crowding may have contributed to the tragedy. Traditional markets in China, often bustling with activity, are susceptible to fire hazards, with possible ignition sources including gas bottles, charcoal used for cooking, or discarded cigarette butts. Outdated infrastructure, such as aging underground gas pipelines, has also been linked to similar fires and explosions in the past.

Zhangjiakou, located in Hebei province near Beijing, garnered international attention when it co-hosted the 2022 Winter Olympic Games. The city is now facing the tragic aftermath of a disaster that has left the local community shaken.

Authorities continue to investigate the incident, and further updates will be provided as the situation develops.

