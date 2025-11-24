Etihad Airways is launching its A380 aircraft to Tokyo's Narita Airport from June 16, 2026, adding Japan to its superjumbo network. The move, driven by strong demand, marks the return of the airline's eighth A380 to service.

Etihad Airways on Sunday announced that its flagship A380 aircraft will begin operating to Tokyo's Narita International Airport from 16 June 2026, expanding the airline's superjumbo network and marking the return of its eighth A380 to service.

With Tokyo added to its growing list of A380 destinations--alongside London, Paris, Toronto and Singapore--the airline said the move comes in response to robust demand between the UAE and Japan and the deepening economic and cultural ties between the two nations.

Expanding Network to Meet Demand

Arik De, Chief Revenue and Commercial Officer of Etihad Airways, said the airline was excited to bring its largest aircraft to Japan. "As we bring our latest A380 back into service, we're delighted to introduce our remarkable aircraft to Japan. Our guests consistently tell us they love the onboard experience," he said, highlighting the appeal of The Residence, Etihad's iconic three-room suite in the sky.

"We've seen strong demand from customers for more seats to Japan, and the A380 allows us to deliver that. The aircraft is particularly well-suited to this route, given the importance of business travel between the UAE and Japan," De added.

The new A380 service will also increase capacity for Japanese travellers looking to visit Abu Dhabi--either as a final destination or as part of the airline's expanding global network.

Luxury Onboard Experience

Etihad's A380 offers a multi-tiered luxury experience, beginning with The Residence--the world's only three-room suite on a commercial aircraft--featuring a private living room, bedroom, and ensuite shower, all serviced by a dedicated crew.

First Class Apartments

First Class passengers can enjoy the signature First Apartments, nine spacious private suites equipped with a leather lounge chair, 80-inch lie-flat bed, designer tableware, and access to a personal vanity area and shower room.

Business Studios and The Lobby

On the upper deck, Business Class travellers are welcomed into 70 Business Studios, with access to The Lobby, a lounge and bar space shared between the First and Business cabins. Passengers also enjoy full Wi-Fi connectivity during their journey.

Economy Class Comfort

In Economy Class, guests are greeted in a special welcome area before settling into 337 Economy Smart seats and 68 extra-legroom seats, offering 4 additional inches of space. Each seat features fixed-wing headrests and Etihad's signature comfort-focused design.

A380 flights to Tokyo are now open for booking, marking a renewed chapter in Etihad's presence in Japan as the airline returns its largest aircraft to one of Asia's most important markets. (ANI)