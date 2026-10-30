A debate in Armenia’s Parliament erupted into a brawl, with lawmakers exchanging punches, kicks, and chairs. The session was suspended after an MP cited a controversial proposal by an opposition leader’s relative.

Armenia’s Parliament witnessed a chaotic and violent brawl as lawmakers from the ruling party and opposition exchanged punches, kicks, and even threw chairs during a live-streamed debate on Thursday, October 29.

In a video that went viral on social media, especially X (formerly Twitter), lawmakers from the ruling Civil Contract party and the opposition Strong Armenia faction can be seen trading punches, kicks, and even tossing chairs across the chamber floor, as the Parliament descended into complete chaos.

Armenia’s Parliamentary session was temporarily suspended by Speaker Ruben Rubinyan as security personnel rushed to restore order, and an ambulance was dispatched to the parliamentary building to treat multiple injured lawmakers.

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What Led to the Brawl Between Lawmakers?

The Armenian parliament, which is a 105-member National Assembly, was convened to discuss the routine appointment of a candidate to the country's Audit Chamber. However, the brawl between lawmakers stemmed from a controversial remark brought up during a speech by ruling Civil Contract party MP Taron Chakhoyan.

Addressing the house, Chakhoyan referenced a statement by the cousin of opposition leader Narek Karapetyan, Sargis Karapetyan, who reportedly said in a podcast interview that ‘there will be no dissatisfied woman in a strong Armenia’ if the opposition comes to power, while recommending establishing a hypothetical ‘Ministry of S*x’ to address dissatisfaction among the women.

This controversial remark drew an angry response from opposition Strong Armenia faction leader Narek Karapetyan, who interrupted Chakhoyan during his speech, triggering a heated physical altercation between lawmakers from the two factions inside Parliament. The lawmakers threw pouches and kicked at each other during the brawl.

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Armenian parliament Speaker Ruben Rubinyan placed the primary responsibility for the brawl on opposition leader Narek Karapetyan following a review of the broadcast footage during the recess.

The chaotic parliamentary brawl resulted in visible damage to state property inside the session hall as furniture was overturned and broken during the scuffle

‘No Single Offensive Remark’

Addressing the parliament after proceedings resumed, Speaker Ruben Rubinyan criticised Narek Karapetyan for failing to control his emotions, making offensive remarks from his seat, and physically confronting Taron Chakhoyan at the podium.

“I watched all the footage and listened carefully to Taron Chakhoyan's speech. I did not identify a single offensive remark in it. Mr. Narek Karapetyan, you failed to control your emotions, made offensive remarks from your seat, and then stood up and attempted to hit Taron Chakhoyan,” the speaker said.

“Then, when the brawl began, Garnik Davtyan struck Taron Chakhoyan. Mr. Karapetyan, you are primarily responsible for what happened. You started this brawl by interrupting a lawmaker's speech," he added.

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Additionally, Ruben Rubinyan defended the decision to keep broadcasting during the brawl, stating that it was important for the public to witness the unedited conduct of lawmakers inside the house firsthand.

Civil Contract Party has been in power since 2018, following the Velvet Revolution led by Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan.

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