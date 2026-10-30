Air India and Air India Express have extended the suspension of flights to Jeddah, Riyadh, and Dammam until November 14, 2026, due to regional security concerns. Impacted passengers are being offered full refunds or complimentary rebooking.

Air India Extends Saudi Arabia Flight Suspension

New Delhi [India], October 30 (ANI): Notifying passengers of the temporary halt in their operations due to the evolving security situation in the region, Air India and its subsidiary Air India Express on Friday issued an advisory announcing the suspension of all flights to and from key Saudi Arabian destinations—Jeddah, Riyadh, and Dammam—until November 14, 2026. Taking to social media platform X, the Air India Newsroom stated, "Due to the prevailing situation in the region, Air India and Air India Express flights to and from Jeddah, Riyadh and Dammam will remain suspended until 14 November 2026 (inclusive)."

Passenger Relief and Rebooking Options

Addressing the disruption for travellers, the airline announced waiver provisions, including complimentary rescheduling and full refund options for impacted passengers. "Guests holding confirmed bookings issued on or before 30 October 2026 for travel up to 14 November 2026 may avail a one-time complimentary rebooking, subject to availability, for travel up to 29 November 2026, or opt for a full refund upon cancellation of their booking. Air India guests may rebook to or from any operational Air India station in Saudi Arabia, while Air India Express guests may rebook to or from any operational Air India Express station in Saudi Arabia or Bahrain," the airline stated.

The airline further assured that customer assistance teams remain deployed to facilitate passenger queries, cancellations, and rescheduling via contact centres and city booking offices across networks. The advisory comes just six days after the airline announced that the flights "to and from Riyadh and Dammam will remain suspended until 7 November 2026, while services to and from Jeddah will remain suspended until 31 October 2026."

Consulate General Assistance for Indian Nationals

Responding to the widespread flight disruptions, the Consulate General of India in Jeddah issued a detailed advisory to support Indian nationals, particularly Umrah pilgrims affected by cancellations. The consulate stated that it is actively extending assistance through its round-the-clock control rooms operational in Jeddah and Makkah. Supported by local Indian community associations and volunteers, the mission is facilitating food, essential medicines, and immediate relief wherever required.

The diplomatic mission is also maintaining continuous contact with Indian airlines regarding passenger refunds and connecting Indian Umrah tour operators with airlines that continue to operate flights to India. These alternative travel arrangements remain subject to seat availability, applicable airfares, and specific airline guidelines. The consulate urged all affected travellers to remain in regular communication with their respective airlines, travel agents, and Umrah service providers for rebooking and refund processes, confirming that it continues to work with all stakeholders to facilitate the early return of stranded Indian nationals.

Security Context

This update came as Houthi military spokesperson Yahya Saree on October 23 claimed that the group had targeted King Khalid Airport in Riyadh, as well as energy infrastructure, refineries, and several other aviation and military facilities across Saudi Arabia. The Saudi-led coalition claimed to have intercepted and destroyed a ballistic missile launched by the Houthi militia towards the Saudi capital, Riyadh. (ANI)

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)