Indian Chief of Defence Staff General Anil Chauhan is on a historic three-day visit to the UK to deepen defence cooperation. Discussions will focus on joint training, operations, and co-production to strengthen the India-UK defence partnership.

The United Kingdom will host Chief of Defence Staff General Anil Chauhan for a three-day visit starting April 19 (local time), marking the first official visit by an Indian Chief of Defence Staff to the UK, according to an official statement.

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UK Chief of Defence Staff Air Chief Marshal Richard Knighton will receive General Chauhan, with discussions set to focus on deepening cooperation across training, operations and defence industry partnerships.

During the visit, General Chauhan is scheduled to meet with senior UK civil and military leaders, as well as representatives of the British defence industry, to advance talks on co-production. He will also visit the Royal College of Defence Studies and interact with a multinational cohort of students.

'Trust and Ambition' Driving Partnership

The visit underscores growing defence ties between India and the United Kingdom, and follows a series of high-level military engagements this year, including the UK Chief of the Air Staff Air Chief Marshal Harv Smyth's visit to India in March. British High Commissioner to India Lindy Cameron said, "General Chauhan's landmark visit shows the trust and ambition driving the UK-India defence partnership. We are stepping up cooperation to strengthen interoperability, spur innovation and support a free, open and secure Indo-Pacific."

"From joint training and defence industry cooperation to strategic dialogue, we are moving faster and closer, because India is a key defence partner for the UK. We will continue to build on this momentum in the months ahead," she added.

'Engine for Growth' and Self-Reliance

Commodore Chris Saunders, Defence Adviser at the British High Commission, said the visit reflects significant progress in bilateral defence ties. "It is an honour to accompany General Chauhan, Chief of Defence Staff, India, to the United Kingdom. The visit signals the significant progress we have achieved together across all areas of defence and highlights how much common ground we can share going forward," he said.

"The visit will enable an opportunity to further discuss deepening our strong military-to-military engagement, expanding our cooperative training ambitions and exploring how we can develop greater defence industrial collaboration where both the UK and India seek to use defence as an 'Engine for Growth' and to support India's route to self-reliance. Exciting times for UK-India defence co-operation!" he added. (ANI)