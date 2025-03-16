Abu Qatal, top Lashkar-e-Taiba terrorist & kin of 26/11 Mumbai attack mastermind, shot dead in Pakistan

Top Lashkar-e-Taiba terrorist Abu Qatal, kin of 26/11 Mumbai terror attack mastermind Hafiz Saeed, gunned down in Pakistan by unidentified gunman, as per reports.

Abu Qatal, Lashkar-e-Taiba's most wanted terrorist, who was also the kin of 26/11 Mumbai terror attack mastermind Hafiz Saeed, was shot dead by 'unidentified gunmen' in Pakistan on Saturday night, according to reports. Qatal, a key operative of the terror outfit, was known for planning multiple attacks in Jammu and Kashmir.

Abu Qatal, who is nephew of Hafiz Saeed, played a crucial role in the June 9 attack on a bus carrying pilgrims returning from the Shiv Khori temple in Jammu and Kashmir's Reasi district. The attack was orchestrated under Qatal’s leadership.

Hafiz Saeed appointed Abu Qatal as Lashkar's Chief Operational Commander. Taking orders from Hafiz Saeed, Abu Qatal then executed major attacks in Kashmir.

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) also named Abu Qatal in its chargesheet for his involvement in the deadly 2023 Rajouri attack. Security agencies were on the lookout for a long time.

Qatal was involved in multiple attacks in J&K, including the June 9 Reasi bus attack. 

Rajouri terror attack

The 2023 Rajouri attacks was a terrorist attack that occurred on January 1 and 2, 2023 in the Dangri village of the Rajouri district in Jammu and Kashmir. The first attack, a shooting, resulted in the death of four and injured nine others. In the second attack, an IED exploded near the same attack site, resulting in the death of a child at the scene and injuring five others.

A second child injured in that blast died from injuries, raising the overall death toll to six.

NIA charge-sheeted five accused, including three Pakistan-based handlers of the banned Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) outfit, in the Rajouri attacks case.

As per NIA probe, the trio had orchestrated the recruitment and dispatch of LeT terrorists from Pakistan to target civilians, particularly from the minority community in Jammu & Kashmir, as well as security personnel.

