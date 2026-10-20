CASIO is strengthening its focus on the Indian market, building on its 30-year legacy. The company has appointed cricketer Shubman Gill and actor Vicky Kaushal as G-SHOCK ambassadors and plans to more than double its shops and sales by 2030.

CASIO is the Japanese global company to provide advanced calculator, global branded watch “G-Shock” and music instrument. Now CASIO is focusing on big Indian market. Its first step was forwarded in 1996. To launch to “Mathematic leading country”, CASIO focused on advanced calculator. Takuto Kimura Managing Director Casio India looks back.

CASIO's Journey in India

“30 years ago, CASIO calculator was highly evaluated in Mathematic leading country. We got the fame it is relief and trustful. Based on this fame CASIO developed 85 sales shops for G SHOCK. India is not only sales market but also most important base for CASIO group.

G-SHOCK's Growing Popularity

G SHOCK has gotten big sympathy from young people through G SHOCK ambassador and digital marketing. In main area of Mumbai, CASIO set flagship shop as an information dispatching place and G SHOCK trial place. In August fan meeting was held in Mumbai G SHOCK shop. Its prosperity guaranteed brand base of G SHOCK.

Accelerating Growth with New Ambassadors

To accelerate promotion CASIO nominated 2 famous persons ambassadors. Shubman Gill cricket player and Vicky Kaushal Bollywood actor. Getting popularity CASIO prospects in 2030 85 shops will increase to more than double, sales amount will increase to double.”

Strategic Alignment with Indian Market

Global strategy of CASIO is fitting to market characteristic and trend to increase sympathizers. Takuto Kimura Managing Director, Casio India prospects ”Fundamentally Indian people has the habit to wear watch to check the time. Along with economic growing, busy person will need more. Wearing watch is the self-expression and one of lifestyles. Indian Government promotes the importance of logical thinking and emotional education in Government’s regulation. CASIO catch es up and get close to its concept.”

A Philosophy of Challenge and Adaptation

CASO’s production policy has been “challenge” since producing first calculation and first digital watch. Accompany with globalization CASIO obtained fitting ability to each market catching its trend and passage. It will bring more sympathizers to CASIO India and Global. (ANI)