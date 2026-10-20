At the SCO meeting in Dushanbe, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh called for resolving global conflicts through dialogue, stating 'war is not the answer'. He also urged stronger cooperation to combat terrorism and its ecosystem.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Tuesday called for dialogue and diplomacy to resolve global conflicts, stating, “War can never be the answer to war,” while addressing the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) Council of Heads of Government meeting in Dushanbe, Tajikistan.

Emphasising India's commitment to peaceful conflict resolution amid tensions across the world, Singh said that military confrontation would only lead to prolonged cycles of violence. “When conflicts are being seen at various places across the world today, the solution to these conflicts is possible only through dialogue. War can never be the answer to war. This will result only in endless war. So, India believes in Conflict resolution through dialogue and diplomacy,” he said.

Call to Combat Terrorism

The Defence Minister also called for stronger cooperation among SCO member states to combat terrorism, drug trafficking and organised crime, warning that these threats undermine regional peace, trade and investment. “Terrorism not only causes the loss of innocent lives but also disrupts investment and commerce. It radicalises society and deprives our youth of the opportunities they deserve,” Singh said.

He stressed that there should be no double standards in dealing with terrorism and called for the collective dismantling of the entire ecosystem that supports terrorist activities, including those who finance, assist or provide safe havens to terrorists. Pakistan's Deputy Prime Minister Ishaq Dar was also present during the meeting.

Economic Cooperation and Trade

On economic cooperation, Singh expressed India's support for the Action Plan for 2026–2030 for implementing the Programme of Multilateral Trade and Economic Cooperation. He said the initiative's success would depend on tangible improvements in cross-border trade and market access.

“Faster customs clearance, mutual recognition of standards, reliable payment systems and predictable freight movement are important. India is ready to share its experience in these areas,” he said.

SCO's Broader Role and Regional Ties

Highlighting the SCO's broader role, Singh said the organisation's significance must be measured by its ability to deliver benefits to people across the region. He also underlined India's historical and civilisational links with Central Asia, recalling how traders, pilgrims and ideas travelled through the region over centuries.

Referring to the reclining Buddha statue at Ajina Tepe in southern Tajikistan, he highlighted the spread of Buddhism from India as an example of these enduring connections.

Bilateral Meetings

On the sidelines of the meeting, Singh met Tajikistan Prime Minister Qohir Rosulzoda and Iran's First Vice President Mohammad Reza Aref to discuss bilateral relations. (ANI)