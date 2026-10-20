Unverified rumours on social media claim that North Korean leader Kim Jong Un died from a severe brain haemorrhage. These unsubstantiated allegations were started by a Chinese dissident and lack any verifiable evidence. Meanwhile, North Korean state media released recent photographs of Kim attending a public exhibition with his daughter.

Unverified rumours about North Korean leader Kim Jong Un’s health have spread across social media, with claims that he suffered a severe brain haemorrhage, fell into a coma and died after being taken to Beijing for emergency treatment. However, no evidence has emerged to substantiate the allegations.

The speculation reportedly began with posts by Wanjun Xie, a US-based Chinese dissident, who alleged that Kim had suffered a medical emergency and died. Xie also claimed that Kim’s body had been secretly returned to North Korea. The posts did not provide verifiable evidence to support these claims.

Amid the rumours, North Korean state media released photographs showing Kim visiting a garment and footwear exhibition in Pyongyang on October 19. The images, published the following day, showed him inspecting products alongside his daughter, Ju-ae. The state media report did not directly address the speculation about his health.

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South Korean diplomatic and security officials said they had received no information supporting the claims about Kim’s death. The newly released photographs have drawn attention because they show the leader participating in a public engagement while questions about his health circulate online. However, the images have not been independently authenticated, and their release does not establish his precise medical condition.

The episode has once again highlighted how rumours about North Korea’s reclusive leadership can trigger international speculation. Kim’s health has attracted attention in the past, with unverified reports about his condition also circulating in 2020. For now, the latest claims about a fatal brain haemorrhage and a possible change in leadership remain unsubstantiated.