Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Justin Trudeau still in India, likely to fly out today as backup plane en route

    Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, who continues to stay in his room in New Delhi’s Lalit Hotel after his Airbus plane developed a snag, may finally fly off by Tuesday late afternoon.

    Canadian PM Justin Trudeau still in India likely to fly out today as backup plane en route gcw
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Sep 12, 2023, 9:02 AM IST

    Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is stuck in India with his country's delegation after the jet they arrived on broke down. A backup plane and replacement components are on their way to India. According to media reports, Trudeau will either go home on the backup jet or wait for the main plane to be repaired. The representative baulked at providing specifics of what has to be replaced.

    "The Canadian Armed Forces continue their best efforts to get the Canadian delegation home," said a statement from Trudeau's office. "Their latest update shows an earliest possible departure of Tuesday late afternoon. The situation remains fluid."

    The Airbus A310s that carry Trudeau and other top officials abroad date back to the 1980s and are badly showing their age. They are so old they require refueling stops for Trudeau's trips to Asia, often with stopovers in Alaska and Japan before reaching their final destination.

    Meanwhile, Trudeau skipped the dinner for the G20 leaders on Saturday, with the Canadian Prime Minister's Office refusing to say why, according to Canada's CTV News. Then there was this moment of awkwardness at the event when G20 leaders paid tributes to Mahatma Gandhi at Rajghat on Sunday.

    Trudeau's last trip to India in 2018

    Trudeau's trip for the G20 Summit is drawing parallels to his widely-criticised 2018 India visit. The official trip to India by Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau in 2018 received harsh criticism on three different fronts.

    The reason was a series of missteps which started with Trudeau's choice of attire. His repeated donning of traditional Indian outfits was considered over-the-top and inappropriate by many. The invitation of Jaspal Atwal, a convicted former Khalistani terrorist, to a reception organised by the Canadian High Commission was the second significant problem. Trudeau suffered a diplomatic setback as a result, weakening Canadian-Indian ties. 

    The final criticism of Trudeau's itinerary was that it resembled a family vacation rather than an official visit. He spent more time touring than in business meetings, raising doubts about how genuine his intentions were.
     

    Last Updated Sep 12, 2023, 9:02 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    US praises India for G20 Leaders summit says absolutely believe it was a success gcw

    US praises India for G20 Leaders' Summit, says ‘Absolutely believe it was a success’

    WATCH Kilauea one of world most active volcanoes erupts again in Hawaii avv

    WATCH: Kilauea, one of world's most active volcanoes, erupts again in Hawaii

    Like Agatha Christie novel Speculation over Chinese defence minister Li Shangfu's whereabouts grows snt

    'Like Agatha Christie novel': Speculation over Chinese defence minister Li Shangfu's whereabouts grows

    Is Kim Jong-un meeting Vladimir Putin North Korean leader's train departs for Russia; sparks diplomatic intrigue snt

    Is Kim Jong-un meeting Putin? North Korean leader's 'train departs for Russia'; sparks diplomatic intrigue

    100 fried chicken in 2 hours: Amid labour woes, robot chefs becoming a game-changer in South Korea - WATCH snt

    100 fried chicken in 2 hours: Amid labour woes, robot chefs becoming a game-changer in South Korea - WATCH

    Recent Stories

    Kerala Rain: Heavy rains likely to lash today; yellow alert in 3 districts rkn

    Kerala Rain: Heavy rains likely to lash today; yellow alert in 3 districts

    Kerala: Two deaths in Kozhikode spark Nipah virus concerns anr

    Kerala: Two deaths in Kozhikode spark Nipah virus concerns

    US praises India for G20 Leaders summit says absolutely believe it was a success gcw

    US praises India for G20 Leaders' Summit, says ‘Absolutely believe it was a success’

    Kerala News LIVE September 12 2023 major highlights developments anr

    Kerala News LIVE: Nipah alert issued in Kozhikode district

    Skin friendly fruits: 5 astonishing advantages of Sweet Lime that increases softness vma eai

    Skin friendly fruits: 5 astonishing advantages of Sweet Lime that increases softness

    Recent Videos

    WATCH Painting of Chandrayaan-3's success featuring PM Modi showcased at G20 Summit 2023 snt

    WATCH: Painting of Chandrayaan-3's success featuring PM Modi showcased at G20 Summit 2023

    Video Icon
    G20 Summit 2023 PM Modi holds bilateral meeting with Bangladesh PM Sheikh Hasina gcw

    G20 Summit 2023: PM Modi holds bilateral meeting with Bangladesh PM Sheikh Hasina

    Video Icon
    G20 The India Story: "Russia, China's absence gives G20 Summit a geopolitical complexion" snt

    G20 The India Story: "Vladimir Putin, Xi Jinping's absence gives G20 Summit a geopolitical complexion"

    Video Icon
    G20 The India Story: "1.4 billion Indians introduced to rest of the world through G20 Presidency" snt

    G20 The India Story: "1.4 billion Indians introduced to rest of the world through G20 Presidency"

    Video Icon
    Vintage Rolls-Royce, women on bikes and pan-India fervour steals show at Andhra Pradesh wedding (WATCH) snt

    Vintage Rolls-Royce, women on bikes and pan-India fervour steals show at Andhra Pradesh wedding (WATCH)

    Video Icon