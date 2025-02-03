Canada's retaliatory tariffs on US goods: What's affected by the $30 billion list?

Canadian Finance Minister Dominic LeBlanc released a detailed list of US products subject to retaliatory tariffs worth an estimated USD 30 billion.

Canada's retaliatory tariffs on US goods: What's affected by the $30 billion list? anr
Author
Team Asianet Newsable
ANI |Published: Feb 3, 2025, 7:39 AM IST

Canada's Finance Minister Dominic LeBlanc on Sunday (Feb 02) released a full list of products that will be covered by the country's retaliatory tariffs on US goods, worth an estimated USD 30 billion, as reported by CNN. The list includes US-produced alcohol, household appliances, tools, firearms, dairy products, fruits, vegetables, clothing, and more.

This comes a day after US President Donald Trump imposed a 25 per cent tariff on Canada and Mexico, along with an additional 10 per cent levy on goods from China.

Meanwhile, Chrystia Freeland, a candidate for Canadian Prime Minister and a challenger to Justin Trudeau, said, "We don't want to have this fight, but we are not going to lose it," CNN reported.

Freeland called the tariffs a "terrible" idea and a "lose-lose" situation, arguing that it would end up hurting Americans since they depend on Canada for many basic goods.

President Trump has admitted that his decision will 'hurt' the citizens but argued that it is "worth the price". "Will there be some pain? Yes, maybe (and maybe not!) But we will make America great again, and it will all be worth the price that must be paid," he wrote in a post on X.

Canada PM Trudeau, on Saturday night, announced in a news conference that Canada would retaliate by placing 25 per cent tariffs "against USD 155 billion worth of American goods," with the first set of tariffs taking effect Tuesday.

Meanwhile, China and Mexico have also expressed their dissatisfaction with Trump's decision.

In a statement, the Chinese Ministry of Commerce said that it would file a lawsuit with the World Trade Organization against the US for its "wrongful practice," the Global Times reported.
"China is strongly dissatisfied with and firmly opposes US tariffs imposed on Chinese goods," the ministry said.
Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum Pardo announced that Mexico would impose retaliatory tariffs and strongly rejected Trump's "slander" that the Mexican government has ties with criminal organizations. She proposed creating a working group with top public health and security teams from both countries to address shared concerns.

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios
budget 2025

RELATED STORIES

Israel claims killing 50 Palestinian terrorists in West Bank offensive, admits civilian casualties anr

Israel claims killing 50 Palestinian terrorists in West Bank offensive, admits civilian casualties

China unfazed by Trump's new tariffs, but experts say global trade war looms dmn

China unfazed by Trump's new tariffs, but experts say global trade war looms

PM Modi joins Maha Kumbabhishekam of Jakartas Murugan Temple, highlights India-Indonesia cultural bond dmn

PM Modi joins Maha Kumbabhishekam of Jakarta’s Murugan Temple, highlights India-Indonesia cultural bond

Former UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak visits Parsee Gymkhana in Mumbai, plays tennis-ball cricket dmn

Former UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak visits Parsee Gymkhana in Mumbai, plays tennis-ball cricket

From armored corps to Chief of Staff: Who is Major General Eyal Zamir, Israel's newly appointed army chief? snt

From armored corps to Chief of Staff: Who is Major General Eyal Zamir, Israel's newly appointed army chief?

Recent Stories

From vision to victory: 5 success mantras from Mukesh Ambani AJR

From vision to victory: 5 success mantras from Mukesh Ambani

Taylor Swift, Cardi B to Lady Gaga: 8 Standout Red Carpet looks at the 2025 Grammy Awards NTI

Taylor Swift, Cardi B to Lady Gaga: 8 Standout Red Carpet looks at the 2025 Grammy Awards

HubSpot Stock Gets Price Target Boost Ahead Of Q4 Results: Retail Exudes Confidence

HubSpot Stock Gets Price Target Boost Ahead Of Q4 Results: Retail Exudes Confidence

Israel claims killing 50 Palestinian terrorists in West Bank offensive, admits civilian casualties anr

Israel claims killing 50 Palestinian terrorists in West Bank offensive, admits civilian casualties

IIT JAM 2025: How to download and review the answer key iwh

IIT JAM 2025: How to download and review the answer key

Recent Videos

Sonu Nigam Disappointed Over Padma Awards Snub to Alka Yagnik and Shreya Ghoshal

Sonu Nigam Disappointed Over Padma Awards Snub to Alka Yagnik and Shreya Ghoshal

Video Icon
'Respect and Honour Should Not Be Hurt': Fadnavis REACTS to Chhaava Controversy

'Respect and Honour Should Not Be Hurt': Fadnavis REACTS to Chhaava Controversy

Video Icon
Mitchell Owen Smashes Record to Lead Hobart Hurricanes to BBL Victory

Mitchell Owen Smashes Record to Lead Hobart Hurricanes to BBL Victory

Video Icon
Shilpa Shetty's Adventurous Maldives Trip, Learns to Ride Jet-Ski and Takes Sushi Lessons

Shilpa Shetty's Adventurous Maldives Trip, Learns to Ride Jet-Ski and Takes Sushi Lessons

Video Icon
Man-Eating Tiger Found Dead in Wayanad, Kerala After Fatal Attack That Killed Tribal Woman Radha

Man-Eating Tiger Found Dead in Wayanad, Kerala After Fatal Attack That Killed Tribal Woman Radha

Video Icon