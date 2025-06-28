Canada government has ordered Chinese surveillance firm Hikvision to shut down its Canadian operations, citing national security concerns after a review under the Investment Canada Act. Hikvision products are also banned in government use.

Ottawa: The Canadian government has ordered Chinese video surveillance equipment maker Hikvision to cease all operations in the country and close its Canadian business over national security concerns, Canada's Minister of Innovation, Science and Industry, Melanie Joly, announced on Friday (local time).

Melanie Joly noted that the government has determined that Hikvision Canada Inc.'s continued operations in Canada would be detrimental to Canada's national security.

National Security Review conducted under Investment Canada Act

In a statement, Joly stated, “Following a National Security Review under the Investment Canada Act, the Government of Canada has ordered Hikvision Canada Inc. to cease all operations in Canada and close its Canadian business.”

"The government has determined that Hikvision Canada Inc.'s continued operations in Canada would be injurious to Canada's national security. This determination is the result of a multi-step review that assessed information and evidence provided by Canada's security and intelligence community," she added.

Joly stated, “The scope of this National Security Review under the Investment Canada Act does not extend to Hikvision's affiliate operations outside of Canada.”

Melanie Joly urges Canadians to reconsider use of Hikvision devices

Melanie Joly encouraged all Canadians to take note of this decision and make their own decisions accordingly. Furthermore, the Canadian government has banned the purchase or use of Hikvision products in government departments, agencies, and crown corporations.

Scroll to load tweet…

<br>She stated, "The Government of Canada is further conducting a review of existing properties to ensure that legacy Hikvision products are not used going forward. The Government of Canada welcomes foreign investment – but will never compromise on Canada's national security." </p><div type="dfp" position=4>Ad4</div>