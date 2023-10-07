Canada: 2 Indian trainee pilots killed as plane crashes in British Columbia; check details

The Transportation Safety Board of Canada has initiated an investigation into the crash, with a team of investigators dispatched to the scene. The RCMP assured that the situation was contained, and there were no reported injuries or risks to the public in the vicinity of the crash site.

In a tragic incident in Chilliwack, Canada's British Columbia province, a plane crash claimed the lives of three individuals, including two Indian trainee pilots. The aircraft involved was identified as a Piper PA-34 Seneca, which crashed into a wooded area behind a motel.

The Indian pilots involved in the crash were originally from Mumbai. The Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP) stated that they are in the process of notifying the next of kin of the victims.

The Transportation Safety Board of Canada has initiated an investigation into the crash, with a team of investigators dispatched to the scene. The RCMP assured that the situation was contained, and there were no reported injuries or risks to the public in the vicinity of the crash site.

Responding to the incident, several ambulances and a paramedic supervisor from the provincial emergency health services were dispatched to the scene. The Piper PA-34, which was manufactured in 1972, was registered in 2019. Authorities have yet to disclose any information regarding the potential cause of the crash.