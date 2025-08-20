Police in Herat province said the accident was caused due to the bus's "excessive speed and negligence" on a road outside Herat city in Guzara district.

At least 71 people were killed in western Afghanistan late on Tuesday when a passenger bus carrying migrants collided with a truck and a motorcycle, local police and a provincial official said. Police said the accident was caused due to the bus's "excessive speed and negligence" on a road outside Herat city in Guzara district.

The bus was carrying Afghans recently returned from Iran and en route to the capital Kabul, provincial governor spokesman Mohammad Yousuf Saeedi told AFP. The bus first collided with the motorcycle then hit the truck, which was carrying fuel, police said, adding that the collision sparked a fire. Three bus passengers survived, according to police.

"All the passengers were migrants who had boarded the vehicle in Islam Qala," said Saeedi, referring to a border crossing point.

Afghans returned from Iran

A massive wave of Afghans have returned from Iran in recent months after Tehran initiated a pressure campaign to force millions of migrants to leave. At least 1.5 million people have returned to Afghanistan since the start of this year from Iran and Pakistan, who have long hosted millions of Afghans fleeing decades of war and humanitarian crises, according to the United Nations' migration agency.

Traffic accidents are common in Afghanistan, due in part to poor roads after decades of conflict, dangerous driving on highways, and a lack of regulation. In December last year, two bus accidents involving a fuel tanker and a truck on a highway through central Afghanistan killed at least 52.

(With inputs from AFP)