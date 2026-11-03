After 28 years, British adventurer Karl Bushby has finally returned home after walking 50,000 kilometres across four continents. His extraordinary journey tested his endurance through dangerous crossings, visa hurdles and delays

British adventurer Karl Bushby has finally completed a journey that kept him away from home for nearly three decades. The 57-year-old returned to his hometown of Hull, England, on Monday after travelling approximately 50,000 kilometres across four continents without relying on motorised transport.

Around 500 people gathered to welcome him as he completed an expedition that began in 1998, when he was just 29 years old.

A former British paratrooper, Bushby initially expected the adventure to take around 12 years. However, what started as an ambitious challenge gradually became a 28-year commitment involving thousands of kilometres, multiple international borders and some of the world's most difficult landscapes.

Before leaving, he established two strict conditions for himself. He would not use motorised transport to cover the distance, and he would not return home until the entire journey was complete.

Those promises became the defining principles of his expedition, even when circumstances threatened to bring it to an early end.

Dangerous Bering Strait crossing, visa troubles and pandemic delays

Bushby's journey was far from a straightforward walk across continents. One of its most dangerous chapters unfolded in 2006, when he crossed the frozen Bering Strait between Alaska and Russia alongside French explorer Dimitri Kieffer.

The crossing was particularly hazardous, exposing the explorers to extreme weather and treacherous ice conditions. It remains one of the most remarkable achievements of his expedition.

However, physical challenges were only part of the struggle. Bushby also encountered several administrative and political obstacles while travelling through different countries.

At one point, he was jailed in Panama after entering the country without a visa. Difficulties obtaining a Russian visa also disrupted his plans, adding years to an expedition that was originally expected to last just over a decade.

The Covid-19 pandemic created another major setback. According to Reuters, Bushby was forced to pause his expedition and spend time at a base in Mexico.

Yet, he refused to abandon his original commitment. Whenever circumstances forced him to stop, he made sure to resume the journey from precisely the same location where he had left off.

This determination allowed him to maintain the integrity of his original challenge, despite repeated interruptions.

Swimming the English Channel before an emotional homecoming in Hull

Even with Europe behind him, Bushby's final journey home was anything but conventional.

After reaching mainland Europe, he returned to Britain last month. But instead of taking a conventional route across the English Channel, he swam from northern France to Dover over four days before continuing towards his hometown of Hull, Reuters reported.

His arrival marked the end of an extraordinary 28-year adventure, but it also carried deep personal significance.

The final stretch brought him closer to his family, including his mother, Angela, and his 36-year-old son, Adam. He was also looking forward to meeting his 12-year-old granddaughter for the first time.

As he arrived in north Hull, hundreds of people gathered to celebrate his achievement. Addressing the cheering crowd, Bushby acknowledged that completing such an extraordinary expedition was not something he had accomplished entirely on his own.

For a man who left home at 29 with little more than an ambitious plan and an unwavering promise, the return at 57 represented much more than the completion of a walking challenge.