In a post on X, Rijiju expressed gratitude to King Jigme Khesar Namgyel Wangchuck for dedicating Stupa 76 to Modi. He said the recognition reflected the Prime Minister's vision, understanding and commitment to maintaining India's special relationship with Bhutan.

"It's a huge honour for India that very sacred stupa 76 is dedicated to Hon'ble PM Narendra Modi ji for his outstanding vision and commitment to friendship between India and Bhutan," Rijiju said.

The minister also explained the religious significance of the gesture, saying that dedicating a stupa to someone was not an ordinary act in Buddhism. He described it as spiritually significant, auspicious and meritorious.

"In Buddhism, a stupa is not just a monument, it is a physical representation of the Buddha's enlightened mind," he said.

Dedicating sacred stupa to someone is not an ordinary gesture. It is highly meritorious, auspicious, and spiritually significant. In Buddhism, a stupa is not just a monument, it is a physical representation of the Buddha’s enlightened mind. Heartfelt gratitude to His Majesty, The King of Bhutan for graciously dedicating Stupa 76 to the hon'ble Prime Minister of India @narendramodi ji for his deep understanding & immense role in India’s steadfast commitment to the unique, spiritual and enduring friendship between India & Bhutan. I'm extremely fortunate to attend the sacred ceremony in Gelephu Mindfulness City, Bhutan, marking the raising and consecration of 108 stupas, accompanied by the blowing of Dungchens on the auspicious occasion of Lhabab Duchen. #IndiaBhutan #Project108 @MEAIndia @Indiainbhutan — Kiren Rijiju (@KirenRijiju) November 2, 2026

Rijiju attended the ceremony in the presence of the Bhutanese King, Queen Jetsun Pema, Prime Minister Tshering Tobgay and other dignitaries. He also offered prayers and participated in the traditional ceremony accompanied by the blowing of Dungchens, large ceremonial Buddhist horns.