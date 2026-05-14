At a BRICS Foreign Ministers' meeting in New Delhi, South Africa's Ronald Lamola underscored the bloc's critical role in promoting multilateralism and reforming global governance to reflect current demographic and economic realities.

BRICS's Evolving Role in Global Governance

In a powerful assertion of the Global South's rising influence, South Africa's Minister of International Relations and Cooperation, Ronald Lamola, underscored the evolving mandate of the BRICS nations during the high-profile Foreign Ministers' meeting in the Indian capital. In a post on X, the Minister highlighted that "Since its inception, BRICS has supported multilateralism and played an important role in promoting its reform." He further noted that the bloc's contribution to the international order has reached a pivotal juncture, stating, "Our role as BRICS, in promoting and strengthening global governance has become more critical than ever in this defining moment."

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Since its inception, BRICS has supported multilateralism and played an important role in promoting its reform. Our role as BRICS, in promoting and strengthening global governance has become more critical than ever in this defining moment. BRICS represents a collective… pic.twitter.com/CHusMFPKoC — Minister: International Relations and Cooperation (@RonaldLamola) May 14, 2026

Addressing the core philosophy of the grouping, the South African Minister remarked that the alliance acts as a vehicle for systemic change rather than just a diplomatic forum. He observed that "BRICS represents a collective aspiration to influence and manage institutions of global political and economic governance, so that they reflect demographic and economic realities."

High-Level Summit Under India's Chairship

The high-level proceedings formally launched at Bharat Mandapam, where foreign ministers and senior representatives from the newly expanded 10-member alliance gathered under the theme of "Building for Resilience, Innovation, Cooperation and Sustainability." This summit serves as a cornerstone of India's 2026 chairship, marking the fourth time New Delhi has steered the influential bloc since assuming the presidency from Brazil on January 1.

Foreign Ministers Arrive for Key Engagements

Earlier in the day, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar initiated the diplomatic engagements at the venue by welcoming his counterparts and international delegates. Among those received were Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi, alongside the Chinese Ambassador to India, Xu Feihong, who is representing Beijing whilst Foreign Minister Wang Yi hosts US President Donald Trump. The welcoming ceremonies at Bharat Mandapam further included Indonesia's Foreign Minister Sugiono, Ethiopia's Gedion Timothewos Hessebon, and the UAE's Minister of State, Khalifa Shaheen Al Marar. These individual receptions set the stage for a summit designed to navigate an era increasingly defined by geopolitical fragmentation and shifting power dynamics.

Delegates Meet with Prime Minister Modi

The diplomatic momentum culminated in a meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who held discussions with the visiting ministers on the sidelines of the gathering. The Prime Minister met with Lavrov, Araghchi, Lamola, and Brazilian Foreign Minister Mauro Vieira, later joining the delegates for the official BRICS family photo, a symbolic display of unity for the member and partner nations.

Focus on Economic Synergy and Multipolarity

As the two-day summit progresses, the agenda is poised to prioritise economic synergy, international trade, and regional safety. By fostering a concerted push for multipolarity, the discussions aim to fundamentally strengthen collaboration among emerging economies and address the most pressing development challenges on the global stage. (ANI)