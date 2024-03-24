Who is Simon Harris, the new leader of Fine Gael set to become Ireland's youngest PM?

Simon Harris has been confirmed as the new leader of Irish political party Fine Gael, paving the way for him to become Ireland's youngest taoiseach (prime minister).

Simon Harris on Sunday officially assumed the leadership of the Irish political party Fine Gael, positioning the 37-year-old to potentially become Ireland's youngest Taoiseach (Prime Minister). Having served as a government minister, Harris emerged as the sole candidate for the party's leadership. This transition follows the announcement by Leo Varadkar that he would be stepping down as both party leader and Taoiseach.

In his inaugural speech, Harris is delineating his primary objectives and priorities. He said becoming leader of the party "is the honour of my life to lead this great party, our great party, Fine Gael".

Harris thanked the party and those that elected him for trusting him, adding that he will "repay that trust in hard work".

"With blood, sweat and tears - day in and day out - with responsibility, with humility and with civility," he added.

Harris is expected to defer any final decisions regarding his cabinet until the Dail (Irish parliament) reconvenes on April 9th.

Nominations for the Fine Gael leadership concluded at 13:00 local time on Sunday, with Mr. Harris being the sole candidate at the close of nominations.

As the Irish Minister for Further and Higher Education, Harris had a clear path to the leadership position after other potential contenders from within the ministerial ranks opted out of the race.

He enjoyed early favoritism, garnering support well before nominations were even opened, with prominent ministers such as Helen McEntee, Paschal Donohoe, and Heather Humphreys publicly endorsing him.

Reflecting on the overwhelming support he received in the preceding days, Harris expressed his gratitude, stating he felt "overwhelmed and honored."

Who is Simon Harris?

At 37 years old, Simon Harris is poised to create history as Ireland's youngest Taoiseach, assuming the top role a year younger than his predecessor did in 2017.

His political journey commenced over a decade ago when he entered the Dáil as the TD (Member of Parliament) for Wicklow at the age of 24.

Harris swiftly ascended through the party ranks, securing his first cabinet position as Health Minister five years later in 2016.

During his tenure, he presided over significant milestones including the Republic of Ireland's referendum to repeal its abortion ban and the country's cervical cancer screening scandal.

Additionally, Harris spearheaded the initial response to the Covid-19 pandemic before transitioning out of the role when the new coalition government was formed in 2020.

Subsequently, he assumed responsibilities as Minister for Further and Higher Education, Research, Innovation, and Science, briefly taking on the justice portfolio as well.

Fine Gael Senator Emer Currie, who serves as the party's Northern Ireland spokesperson, characterized Harris as belonging to a new wave of nationalist politicians unreserved in expressing their nationalist goals.

"I think that he will also be very respectful of reconciliation politics," she told the BBC's Sunday Politics Programme.

"He is a very compassionate person and I think the empathy that he has, and understanding of victims of the north, I am very encouraged by. He will be somebody who is going to very much follow the reset of relationships post-Brexit and has a very keen understanding and respect for the Good Friday Agreement," he added.

Senator Currie also said the new party leader is "very much interested in all-island issues", in particular, giving Northern Irish students more opportunities to study in the Republic of Ireland.