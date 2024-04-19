Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    BREAKING: Police cordon off Iran consulate in Paris after man threatens to blow himself up (WATCH)

    In a tense situation in Paris, French police on Friday apprehended a man who had reportedly threatened to detonate explosives at the Iranian consulate.

    BREAKING Police cordon off Iran consulate in Paris after man threatens to blow himself up (WATCH) snt
    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Apr 19, 2024, 6:27 PM IST

    French police cordoned off the Iranian consulate in Paris on Friday and were preparing to enter it at the mission's request, following a report that someone had entered the premises with an explosive, according to an AFP report quoting a security source.

    "A witness saw a man enter carrying a grenade or an explosive belt," the source told the news agency, adding that an elite police unit had been mobilised after the consulate requested an intervention.

    Also read: Explained: Isfahan's significance as Iran's nuclear hub and why Israel chose this site for its attack

    The incident prompted swift action from law enforcement, resulting in the man's arrest and the prevention of a potentially catastrophic situation. Authorities are likely conducting thorough investigations to determine the motives and background of the individual involved.

    An AFP journalist reported that the entire neighborhood surrounding the consulate in the capital's 16th district had been closed off, with a heavy police presence in place.

    Paris transport company RATP, formerly known as Twitter, announced on X that traffic had been suspended on two metro lines that transit through stops close to the consulate.

    Also read: No plan for immediate retaliation against Israel, says senior Iranian official amid tensions

    The incident in Paris came hours after Israel reportedly conducted a strike against Tehran on Friday morning in retaliation for last weekend's attack, escalating tensions in the region.

    Explosions rocked the city of Isfahan, home to Iranian nuclear facilities, around 4:30 am local time, with US officials confirming Israel's involvement. Iranian media reported the downing of three drones but denied any missile strikes.

    Last Updated Apr 19, 2024, 6:40 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Explained Isfahan's significance as Iran's nuclear hub and why Israel chose this site for its attack snt

    Explained: Isfahan's significance as Iran's nuclear hub and why Israel chose this site for its attack

    Air India suspends flights to and from Tel Aviv until April 30 in view of situation in Middle East AJR

    Air India suspends flights to and from Tel Aviv until April 30 in view of situation in Middle East

    India delivers first batch of BrahMos cruise missiles to Philippines

    Sweets on the tarmac as India delivers first batch of BrahMos cruise missiles to Philippines (WATCH)

    BREAKING No plan for immediate retaliation against Israel, says senior Iranian official amid tensions snt

    No plan for immediate retaliation against Israel, says senior Iranian official amid tensions

    Dubai floods: Indian Embassy in UAE issues travel advisory for passengers; shares emergency helpline numbers snt

    Dubai floods: Indian Embassy in UAE issues travel advisory for passengers; shares emergency helpline numbers

    Recent Stories

    Photos Check out Nayanthara's Rs 5.3 Lakh Rolex watch RBA

     (Photos) Check out Nayanthara's Rs 5.3 Lakh Rolex watch

    Not 'Saawariya' but THIS was Ranbir Kapoor's debut film RKK

    Not 'Saawariya' but THIS was Ranbir Kapoor's debut film

    Hubballi horror: Family breaks down as Neha Hiremath laid to rest after brutal murder, outrage ensues (WATCH) snt

    Hubballi horror: Family breaks down as Neha Hiremath laid to rest after brutal murder, outrage ensues (WATCH)

    Hair Loss prevention-7 ways to stop hair fall RBA EAI

    Hair Loss prevention-7 ways to stop hair fall

    Sports Paris Olympics 2024: Jaspal Rana raises concerns over delay in Indian shooting contingent selection osf

    Paris Olympics 2024: Jaspal Rana raises concerns over delay in Indian shooting contingent selection

    Recent Videos

    PM Modi speaks to residents after Himachal Pradesh's Giu village gets mobile network for first time (WATCH) gcw

    PM Modi speaks to residents after Himachal Pradesh's Giu village gets mobile network for first time (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Fatal collision: Ayodhya biker dies as Nilgai horn pierces chest in tragic road accident (WATCH) AJR

    Fatal collision: Ayodhya biker dies as Nilgai horn pierces chest in tragic road accident (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    AK Antony EXCLUSIVE! 'The good period for BJP has ended; its thinking is not good for India'

    AK Antony EXCLUSIVE! 'If Modi comes to power, it will be death knell for India'

    Video Icon
    Is Beetroot really vegetable Viagra? Here's what science says (WATCH) snt

    Is Beetroot really vegetable Viagra? Here's what science says (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Shashi Tharoor EXCLUSIVE! Battle for Thiruvananthapuram three-sided; BJP has upper hand over CPI at number anr

    Shashi Tharoor EXCLUSIVE! Battle for Thiruvananthapuram three-sided; BJP has upper hand over CPI at number 2

    Video Icon