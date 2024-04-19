BREAKING: Police cordon off Iran consulate in Paris after man threatens to blow himself up (WATCH)

In a tense situation in Paris, French police on Friday apprehended a man who had reportedly threatened to detonate explosives at the Iranian consulate.

French police cordoned off the Iranian consulate in Paris on Friday and were preparing to enter it at the mission's request, following a report that someone had entered the premises with an explosive, according to an AFP report quoting a security source.

"A witness saw a man enter carrying a grenade or an explosive belt," the source told the news agency, adding that an elite police unit had been mobilised after the consulate requested an intervention.

The incident prompted swift action from law enforcement, resulting in the man's arrest and the prevention of a potentially catastrophic situation. Authorities are likely conducting thorough investigations to determine the motives and background of the individual involved.

An AFP journalist reported that the entire neighborhood surrounding the consulate in the capital's 16th district had been closed off, with a heavy police presence in place.

Paris transport company RATP, formerly known as Twitter, announced on X that traffic had been suspended on two metro lines that transit through stops close to the consulate.

The incident in Paris came hours after Israel reportedly conducted a strike against Tehran on Friday morning in retaliation for last weekend's attack, escalating tensions in the region.

Explosions rocked the city of Isfahan, home to Iranian nuclear facilities, around 4:30 am local time, with US officials confirming Israel's involvement. Iranian media reported the downing of three drones but denied any missile strikes.