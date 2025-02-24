One dead as Bangladesh Air Force base in Cox's Bazar area attacked by miscreants, chaos on camera (WATCH)

A Bangladesh Air Force Base in Cox's Bazar was attacked by miscreants from the nearby Samiti Para area today, February 24. In response, the Bangladesh Air Force is taking the necessary steps to handle the situation, according to a statement from ISPR.

At least one person was killed after "some criminals" launched an attack on an air force base in Bangladesh's Cox's Bazar district on Monday, the military has confirmed. The victim, who was identified as a 30-year-old local trader Shihab Kabir, was reportedly shot dead, reports suggest.

A Bangladesh Air Force Base in Cox's Bazar was attacked by miscreants from the nearby Samiti Para area today, February 24. Firing continuing. In response, the Bangladesh Air Force is taking the necessary steps to handle the situation, according to a statement from ISPR.

Chaotic video purportedly from the scene showed people screaming, and trying to save themselves as firing sounds can be heard in the background.

Meanwhile, authorities have said that people were injured, but did not specify the exact number.

According to reports, the victim sustained gunshot injuries during the confrontation. He was pronounced dead at Cox’s Bazar District Sadar Hospital.

An investigation would be conducted to determine what led to the attack, and action would be initiated against the accused.

Security measures have been intensified in the area as authorities work to assess the situation and prevent further escalation.

