One dead as Bangladesh Air Force base in Cox's Bazar area attacked by miscreants, chaos on camera (WATCH)

A Bangladesh Air Force Base in Cox's Bazar was attacked by miscreants from the nearby Samiti Para area today, February 24. In response, the Bangladesh Air Force is taking the necessary steps to handle the situation, according to a statement from ISPR.

BREAKING: One dead as Bangladesh Air Force base in Cox's Bazar area attacked by miscreants (WATCH) shk
Author
Shweta Kumari
Updated: Feb 24, 2025, 2:14 PM IST

At least one person was killed after "some criminals" launched an attack on an air force base in Bangladesh's Cox's Bazar district on Monday, the military has confirmed. The victim, who was identified as a 30-year-old local trader Shihab Kabir, was reportedly shot dead, reports suggest.

A Bangladesh Air Force Base in Cox's Bazar was attacked by miscreants from the nearby Samiti Para area today, February 24. Firing continuing. In response, the Bangladesh Air Force is taking the necessary steps to handle the situation, according to a statement from ISPR.

Chaotic video purportedly from the scene showed people screaming, and trying to save themselves as firing sounds can be heard in the background.

Also read: 'Jhoot brigade, dapper EAM': Congress slams Centre, cites finance ministry report to counter US funding claims

Meanwhile, authorities have said that people were injured, but did not specify the exact number.

According to reports, the victim sustained gunshot injuries during the confrontation. He was pronounced dead at Cox’s Bazar District Sadar Hospital.

An investigation would be conducted to determine what led to the attack, and action would be initiated against the accused.

Security measures have been intensified in the area as authorities work to assess the situation and prevent further escalation.

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

UAE govt announces working hours for federal authorities for Ramadan 2025 anr

UAE govt announces working hours for federal authorities for Ramadan 2025

Indonesia launches Southeast Asias biggest sovereign wealth fund; what to know about Danantara dmn

Indonesia launches Southeast Asia’s biggest sovereign wealth fund; what to know about 'Danantara'

BREAKING: Explosion near Russian consulate in Marseille; no casualties confirmed (WATCH) ddr

Explosion near Russian consulate in France's Marseille, Moscow seeks probe into 'terror attack'

Intel input warns of terror plot, kidnapping of foreigners by ISKP at Champions Trophy in Pakistan shk

Intel input warns of terror plot, kidnapping of foreigners by ISKP at Champions Trophy in Pakistan

Dubai's new Parkin App simplifies parking with instant payments and reservations anr

Dubai's new Parkin App simplifies parking with instant payments and reservations

Recent Stories

West Bengal Salary HIKE updates: Doctor's salary to increase by Rs. 15,000? Check HERE ATG

West Bengal Salary HIKE updates: Doctor's salary to increase by Rs. 15,000? Check HERE

AIIMS CRE Admit Card 2025 Out: Common Recruitment Exam Admit Card released, download from the direct link here iwh

AIIMS CRE Admit Card 2025 Out: Common Recruitment Exam Admit Card released, download from the direct link here

Andhra Pradesh vs Telangana: Which state has higher per capita income? AJR

Andhra Pradesh vs Telangana: Which state has higher per capita income?

Sunny Leone at Maha Kumbh? Video of her goes viral; Here's the TRUTH RBA

Sunny Leone at Maha Kumbh? Video of her goes viral; Here's the TRUTH

What after Hotel Management? Exciting career paths and opportunities iwh

What after Hotel Management? Exciting career paths and opportunities

Recent Videos

Yo Yo Honey Singh’s Maniac OUT! First-Ever BHOJPURI Rap in a Mainstream Track!

Yo Yo Honey Singh’s Maniac OUT! First-Ever BHOJPURI Rap in a Mainstream Track!

Video Icon
World Pulse | Pope's Condition 'Remains Critical', People Pray Outside Rome's Gemelli Hospital

World Pulse | Pope's Condition 'Remains Critical', People Pray Outside Rome's Gemelli Hospital

Video Icon
North East Pulse | IIT Guwahati Develop Water-Repellent, Conductive Textile for Cold Climates

North East Pulse | IIT Guwahati Develop Water-Repellent, Conductive Textile for Cold Climates

Video Icon
'The City Prays for You' – Buenos Aires Sends Heartfelt WISHES to Pope Francis! | Asianet Newsable

'The City Prays for You' – Buenos Aires Sends Heartfelt WISHES to Pope Francis! | Asianet Newsable

Video Icon
Kerala Pulse | Mizoram Engineering Student Stabbed to Death by Batchmate

Kerala Pulse | Mizoram Engineering Student Stabbed to Death by Batchmate

Video Icon