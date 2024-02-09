Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Nawaz Sharif claims victory in Pakistan Elections 2024; says PML-N has emerged as largest party

    Nawaz Sharif urged rival political parties to join hands to form a stable coalition government to rebuild Pakistan, adding that all institutions should together play a positive role in bringing the cash-strapped country out of its difficulties.

    Sunita Iyer
    First Published Feb 9, 2024, 8:25 PM IST

    Pakistan's former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif on Friday declared victory in the national elections, asserting that his political party, Pakistan Muslim League (N), has emerged as the largest in the vote and is open to discussions about forming a coalition government. However, Sharif did not disclose the exact number of seats won by his party, and the ongoing counting process is yet to finalize the results for the last few of the 265 seats contested.

    The former PM urged rival political parties to join hands to form a stable coalition government to rebuild Pakistan, adding that all institutions should together play a positive role in bringing the cash-strapped country out of its difficulties.

    Speaking to supporters gathered at the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) central secretariat, the 74-year-old Sharif emphasized that his party holds respect for the mandates of all parties, including independent candidates supported by jailed former Prime Minister Imran Khan's party.

    Sharif, a three-time former prime minister, emphasized the necessity for all political parties to convene and collaborate in forming a government to address Pakistan's challenges.

    In his 'victory speech', the former Pakistan PM said, "We congratulate you all because, with God's blessings, PML-N has emerged as the largest party. We respect the mandate given to every party. We are inviting everyone today to rebuild this injured Pakistan and sit with us."

    "We do not have the majority to form government on our own. So, we will invite other parties, that we form a government together. I have assigned this duty to Shehbaz Sharif - meet Asif Zardari, Fazal-ur-Rehman, MQM, Dr Siddiqui and tell them that the current situation in Pakistan demands that we bring the country out of crisis, together," he added.

    "Our agenda is only a happy Pakistan and you know what we have done before. Everyone should sit in harmony and bring Pakistan out of the difficulties," Sharif said. 

    Sharif further said, "We want our relations with the world to be better. We will improve our relations with them and resolve all our issues with them..."

    According to data from the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP), results from 139 constituencies have been announced. These include 55 independents, largely supported by PTI, 43 seats for PML-N, 35 for PPP, and the remaining seats distributed among smaller parties.

    Vote counting continues following Thursday's general election, marked by allegations of rigging, sporadic violence, and a nationwide mobile phone shutdown.

    The announcement of election results in Pakistan has been characterized by a slow and cautious approach by authorities, drawing criticism from various political parties. The Election Commission of Pakistan faced a barrage of complaints, particularly from the Khan-led Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), which alleged that its mandate was being compromised.

    To establish a government, a party must secure 133 seats out of 265 in the National Assembly. Additionally, one seat's election was postponed due to the death of a candidate. In total, 169 seats are required for a simple majority out of the 336 available, including reserved slots for women and minorities.

    Last Updated Feb 9, 2024, 9:05 PM IST
    Pakistan Elections 2024: 76 years of history and none of the PMs have completed full 5-year term

    Pakistan Elections 2024: 76 years of history and none of the PMs have completed full 5-year term

