BREAKING: Jeju Air's black boxes stopped recording minutes before crash: South Korea

The black boxes holding the flight data and cockpit voice recorders for the crashed Jeju Air flight that left 179 people dead stopped recording four minutes before the disaster, South Korea's transport ministry said Saturday.

BREAKING: Jeju Air's black boxes stopped recording minutes before crash: South Korea shk
Author
Shweta Kumari
First Published Jan 11, 2025, 11:19 AM IST | Last Updated Jan 11, 2025, 11:23 AM IST

The black boxes holding the flight data and cockpit voice recorders for the crashed Jeju Air flight that left 179 people dead stopped recording four minutes before the disaster, South Korea's transport ministry said Saturday.

Also read: Floods, droughts & fires: What is hydroclimate whiplash that scientists are blaming for California wildfires

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

India and Indonesia set to finalize USD 450 million BrahMos missile deal ahead of Republic Day dmn

India and Indonesia set to finalize USD 450 million BrahMos missile deal ahead of Republic Day

Floods, droughts & fires: What is hydroclimate whiplash that scientists are blaming for California wildfires shk

Floods, droughts & fires: What is hydroclimate whiplash that scientists are blaming for California wildfires

Donald Trump avoids jail time in hush-money case, sentenced to unconditional discharge snt

Donald Trump avoids jail time in hush-money case, sentenced to unconditional discharge

"Paris, we are coming": Pakistan International Airlines' X post draws sarcastic remarks from netizens dmn

"Paris, we are coming": Pakistan International Airlines' X post draws sarcastic remarks from netizens

Woman removes cleric's turban at Tehran airport, use it as hijab in protest for confronting her dmn

Woman removes cleric's turban at Tehran airport, use it as hijab in protest for confronting her (WATCH)

Recent Stories

Coldplays Chris Martin gives shoutout to Diljit Dosanjh ahead of Mumbai concert [WATCH] ATG

Coldplay's Chris Martin gives shoutout to Diljit Dosanjh ahead of Mumbai concert [WATCH]

7 affordable sarees inspired by Fatima Sana Shaikh's iconic style gcw

7 affordable sarees inspired by Fatima Sana Shaikh's iconic style

tennis Treated him like s**t Kyrgios supports Djokovic after poison claim slams Australian government hrd

'Treated him like s**t': Kyrgios supports Djokovic after 'poison' claim, slams Australian government

PHOTOS Bhojpuri actress Akshara Singh's luxurious sea view Mumbai home gcw

(PHOTOS) Bhojpuri actress Akshara Singh's luxurious Mumbai home

Alia Bhatt, Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan's bodyguards earn MORE than any Indian CEO; know their annual income RBA

Alia Bhatt, Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan's bodyguards earn MORE than any Indian CEO; know their annual income

Recent Videos

Kerala's first seaplane officially launched with flag-off ceremony in Kochi dmn

Kerala's first seaplane officially launched with flag-off ceremony in Kochi

Video Icon
Bengaluru DCM DK Shivakumar MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro opens tomorrow WATCH vkp

Bengaluru: DCM DK Shivakumar, MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro, opens tomorrow (WATCH)

Video Icon
Bengaluru tragedy Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte 6 arrested WATCH vkp

Bengaluru tragedy: Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte; 6 arrested (WATCH)

Video Icon
Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH) AJR

Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH)

Video Icon
Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH) AJR

Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH)

Video Icon