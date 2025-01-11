BREAKING: Jeju Air's black boxes stopped recording minutes before crash: South Korea
The black boxes holding the flight data and cockpit voice recorders for the crashed Jeju Air flight that left 179 people dead stopped recording four minutes before the disaster, South Korea's transport ministry said Saturday.
The black boxes holding the flight data and cockpit voice recorders for the crashed Jeju Air flight that left 179 people dead stopped recording four minutes before the disaster, South Korea's transport ministry said Saturday.
Also read: Floods, droughts & fires: What is hydroclimate whiplash that scientists are blaming for California wildfires