India summons top Bangladeshi diplomat in Delhi over border fencing issues

The Ministry of external affairs (MEA) on Monday summoned Nural Islam, Deputy High Commissioner of Bangladesh to India, in Delhi over border tensions.

BREAKING: India summons top Bangladeshi diplomat in Delhi over border issues shk
Author
Shweta Kumari
First Published Jan 13, 2025, 2:31 PM IST | Last Updated Jan 13, 2025, 2:48 PM IST

The Ministry of external affairs (MEA) on Monday summoned Nural Islam, Deputy High Commissioner of Bangladesh to India, in Delhi over border tensions. The top Bangladesh diplomat in New Delhi was summoned over lack of cooperation from Bangladesh Interim Government over fencing of the India-Bangladesh border.

Also read: India and Bangladesh discuss border tensions, agree on 'cooperative approach' to combat crimes

Yesterday, Bangladesh Foreign Ministry summoned Indian High Commissioner Pranay Verma over border tensions. The development came hours after Dhaka alleged that India was trying to construct fences at five locations along the Indo-Bangla border, violating a bilateral agreement.

While no official statement was released by the interim government regarding the discussions, officials confirmed that the envoy was summoned.

Talking to the media after emerging from the meeting, Verma said Dhaka and New Delhi "have understandings with regard to fencing the border for security".

"Our two border guard enforcements - BSF and BGB (Border Security Force and Border Guard Bangladesh) - have been in communication in this regard. We expect that this understanding will be implemented and there will be a cooperative approach to combating crimes along the border," Verma added, news agency PTI reported.

India-Bangladesh border fencing issues

Earlier in the day, Home Affairs Adviser Lt Gen (retd.) Jahangir Alam Chowdhury said that India halted construction of barbed wire fencing along the border due to the strong opposition from the Border Guard Bangladesh and locals.

Addressing a media briefing, Chowdhury said that due to some unequal agreements signed during the previous government's tenure, “several issues have arisen along the Bangladesh-India border”.

"However, the efforts of our people and the BGB have forced India to stop certain activities, including the construction of barbed wire fences."

Chowdhury said Bangladesh and India have four memorandums of understanding (MoUs) to govern border activities.

"Of these, the 1975 MoU specifies that no development with defence potential can take place within 150 yards of the zero line. Another MoU states that no development activities can occur within this boundary without mutual consent. Any such work requires prior agreement between the two nations," he said.

The adviser said India has already fenced 3,271 kilometres of the 4,156-kilometer-long border with Bangladesh, leaving approximately 885 kilometres unfenced.

He accused the previous government led by deposed prime minister Sheikh Hasina of granting India unequal opportunities, which led to disputes over barbed wire fencing at 160 locations between 2010 and 2023.

"Recently, conflicts have surfaced in five areas, including (northwestern) Chapainawabganj, Naogaon, Lalmonirhat, and the Tin Bigha Corridor. Thanks to the strong position of the BGB and locals, India has been forced to halt its activities," he added.

He said that under the 1974 agreement, Bangladesh handed over Berubari to India after parliamentary ratification. In return, India was supposed to provide Bangladesh access to the Tin Bigha Corridor, but it failed to fulfil this commitment or ratify the agreement in its parliament, he added.

"They used to open the corridor for an hour and then close it for another hour. Finally, in 2010, an agreement was reached to keep the corridor open 24 hours. However, this agreement also allowed India to construct a border fence on the zero line at Angarpota, violating the 150-yard rule," he said.

"Now, while we oppose this construction, we face challenges as Bangladesh is a signatory to the 2010 agreement," he said, adding that the foreign ministry took up the matter for diplomatic engagement.

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

Heartwarming Video: Man reunites with his missing dog after wildfire in Los Angeles [WATCH] anr

Heartwarming Video: Man reunites with his missing dog after wildfire in Los Angeles [WATCH]

Is the issue with Musk's wealth or his politics?': Italian PM Meloni asks journalists on SpaceX talks vkp

Is the issue with Musk's wealth or his politics?': Italian PM Meloni asks journalists on SpaceX talks

US and Arab mediators make significant progress in Israel-Hamas ceasefire talks, but no deal yet snt

US and Arab mediators make significant progress in Israel-Hamas ceasefire talks, but no deal yet

'Canada is not for sale...' Ex-Trudeau ally Jagmeet Singh issues warning to Trump over annexation remarks video anr

'Canada is not for sale...' Ex-Trudeau ally Jagmeet Singh issues warning to Trump over annexation remarks

California wildfires: Before and after videos reveal Pacific Palisades devastation (WATCH) vkp

California wildfires: Before and after videos reveal Pacific Palisades devastation (WATCH)

Recent Stories

Vijay Hazare Trophy: How Karun Nair's cricketing career revived after switching from Karnataka to Vidarbha? hrd

Vijay Hazare Trophy: How Karun Nair's cricketing career revived after switching from Karnataka to Vidarbha?

Heartwarming Video: Man reunites with his missing dog after wildfire in Los Angeles [WATCH] anr

Heartwarming Video: Man reunites with his missing dog after wildfire in Los Angeles [WATCH]

Pankaj Chaudhary breaks silence on 8th Pay Commission for central govt employees AJR

Pankaj Chaudhary breaks silence on 8th Pay Commission for central govt employees

Want to get married soon? Try THESE Thursday astrological remedies gcw

Want to get married soon? Try THESE Thursday astrological remedies

'Free rides for singles': Jeevansathi's new ad campaign leaves netizens laughing (WATCH) vkp

'Free rides for singles': Jeevansathi's new ad campaign leaves netizens laughing (WATCH)

Recent Videos

Kho Kho World Cup 2025 | Nikhil B EXCLUSIVE: 'So Excited to be a part of This Event'

Kho Kho World Cup 2025 | Nikhil B EXCLUSIVE: 'So Excited to be a part of This Event'

Video Icon
Kho Kho World Cup 2025 | Aslam Sher Khan EXCLUSIVE: 'Participation From Small Towns to Boost'

Kho Kho World Cup 2025 | Aslam Sher Khan EXCLUSIVE: 'Participation From Small Towns to Boost'

Video Icon
MahaKumbh 2025 Commences with Four Million Holy Dips on Paush Purnima

MahaKumbh 2025 Commences with Four Million Holy Dips on Paush Purnima

Video Icon
Karnataka Pulse | Major Fire at Arya Fashion Garments in Bengaluru, Machines Worth Rs 3 Cr Destroyed

Karnataka Pulse | Major Fire at Arya Fashion Garments in Bengaluru, Machines Worth Rs 3 Cr Destroyed

Video Icon
Kerala Pulse | Sabarimala Makaravilakku 2025: Massive Security With 5000 Policemen Deployed | WATCH

Kerala Pulse | Sabarimala Makaravilakku 2025: Massive Security With 5000 Policemen Deployed | WATCH

Video Icon