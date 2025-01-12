India and Bangladesh discuss border tensions, agree on 'cooperative approach' to combat crimes

India and Bangladesh held crucial discussions on Sunday regarding escalating tensions along their shared border, with both sides vowing to adopt a "cooperative approach to combating crime."

India and Bangladesh held crucial discussions on Sunday regarding escalating tensions along their shared border, with both sides vowing to adopt a "cooperative approach to combating crime." The talks were held after India’s envoy to Bangladesh was summoned following growing concerns over disputes at the border, reportedly stemming from "unequal agreements" signed during the previous administration in Bangladesh.

Indian High Commissioner to Bangladesh, Pranay Verma, addressed the media after a meeting with Bangladesh's Foreign Secretary Jashim Uddin, stating that the two countries have a mutual understanding regarding border fencing for security purposes. He emphasized that the Border Security Force (BSF) and Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) have been in regular communication, and both sides expect this understanding to be fully implemented.

Verma further stated, "We expect that this understanding will be implemented and there will be a cooperative approach to combating crimes along the border."

The discussions come amid rising concerns over the border situation. Bangladesh's Home Affairs Adviser, Jahangir Alam Chowdhury, attributed the ongoing tensions to agreements signed during the previous government's tenure, which he described as unequal. These agreements, he argued, have led to several complications along the border.

The tensions intensified earlier this week when a BSF operation to install single-row barbed wire fencing at Sukdevpur in Malda’s Baishnabnagar faced resistance from the BGB. The controversy centers around increasing concerns of infiltration, which both countries are keen to address.

Fencing work briefly resumed on Tuesday but was halted once again after a flag meeting between the BSF and BGB. As of now, the construction remains suspended.

