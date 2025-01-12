India and Bangladesh discuss border tensions, agree on 'cooperative approach' to combat crimes

India and Bangladesh held crucial discussions on Sunday regarding escalating tensions along their shared border, with both sides vowing to adopt a "cooperative approach to combating crime."

India and Bangladesh discuss border tensions, agree on 'cooperative approach' to combat crimes snt
Author
Sunita Iyer
First Published Jan 12, 2025, 5:49 PM IST | Last Updated Jan 12, 2025, 5:49 PM IST

India and Bangladesh held crucial discussions on Sunday regarding escalating tensions along their shared border, with both sides vowing to adopt a "cooperative approach to combating crime." The talks were held after India’s envoy to Bangladesh was summoned following growing concerns over disputes at the border, reportedly stemming from "unequal agreements" signed during the previous administration in Bangladesh.

Indian High Commissioner to Bangladesh, Pranay Verma, addressed the media after a meeting with Bangladesh's Foreign Secretary Jashim Uddin, stating that the two countries have a mutual understanding regarding border fencing for security purposes. He emphasized that the Border Security Force (BSF) and Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) have been in regular communication, and both sides expect this understanding to be fully implemented.

Verma further stated, "We expect that this understanding will be implemented and there will be a cooperative approach to combating crimes along the border."

The discussions come amid rising concerns over the border situation. Bangladesh's Home Affairs Adviser, Jahangir Alam Chowdhury, attributed the ongoing tensions to agreements signed during the previous government's tenure, which he described as unequal. These agreements, he argued, have led to several complications along the border.

The tensions intensified earlier this week when a BSF operation to install single-row barbed wire fencing at Sukdevpur in Malda’s Baishnabnagar faced resistance from the BGB. The controversy centers around increasing concerns of infiltration, which both countries are keen to address.

Fencing work briefly resumed on Tuesday but was halted once again after a flag meeting between the BSF and BGB. As of now, the construction remains suspended.

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

Building collapse at Kannauj station: All 28 trapped workers rescued after 16-hour operation snt

Building collapse at Kannauj station: All 28 trapped workers rescued after 16-hour operation

'Govt to review Tulu as second official language', says Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah vkp

'Govt to review Tulu as second official language', says Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah

Mahakumbh 2025: Lakhs gather at Sangam for Maha Snan on National Youth Day embracing Sanatan culture

Mahakumbh 2025: Lakhs gather at Sangam for Maha Snan on National Youth Day, embracing Sanatan culture

'INDIA alliance is intact': Akhilesh Yadav's big assurance amidst rumours of rift vkp

'INDIA alliance is intact': Akhilesh Yadav's big assurance amidst rumours of rift

Delhi Elections 2025: AAP files complaint against BJP for 'fake' video on pothole-ridden roads, MCC violation snt

Delhi Elections 2025: AAP files complaint against BJP for 'fake' video on pothole-ridden roads, MCC violation

Recent Stories

Building collapse at Kannauj station: All 28 trapped workers rescued after 16-hour operation snt

Building collapse at Kannauj station: All 28 trapped workers rescued after 16-hour operation

Can Jasprit Bumrah overcome fitness concerns to become India's long-term Test captain snt

Can Jasprit Bumrah overcome fitness concerns to become India's long-term Test captain?

tennis Australian Open 2025: India's Sumit Nagal knocked out in opening round after straight-set loss to Tomas Machac snt

Australian Open 2025: India's Sumit Nagal knocked out in opening round after straight-set loss to Tomas Machac

Who is Laurene Powell? Steve Jobs' wife visits Mahakumbh 2025 for THIS reason NTI

Who is Laurene Powell? Steve Jobs' wife visits Mahakumbh 2025

Annoyed by spam calls? Here's a foolproof way to stop them FOREVER! AJR

Annoyed by spam calls? Here's a foolproof way to stop them FOREVER!

Recent Videos

Kerala's first seaplane officially launched with flag-off ceremony in Kochi dmn

Kerala's first seaplane officially launched with flag-off ceremony in Kochi

Video Icon
Bengaluru DCM DK Shivakumar MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro opens tomorrow WATCH vkp

Bengaluru: DCM DK Shivakumar, MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro, opens tomorrow (WATCH)

Video Icon
Bengaluru tragedy Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte 6 arrested WATCH vkp

Bengaluru tragedy: Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte; 6 arrested (WATCH)

Video Icon
Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH) AJR

Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH)

Video Icon
Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH) AJR

Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH)

Video Icon