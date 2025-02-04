BREAKING: Five people shot at school in central Sweden, cops launch probe

Five people have been shot at a school in central Sweden, police say, according to BBC reports.

Five people have been shot at a school in central Sweden, police say, according to BBC reports. The shooting happened in Orebro, 200km west of Stockholm, on Tuesday afternoon.

Police say the extent of the injuries is unclear.

The incident took place before13:00 local time and officials are urged residents to stay away from the school.

Also read: 'Some focus on jacuzzi, stylish showers, we focus on har ghar jal': PM's dig at Kejriwal in Lok Sabha| WATCH

Police have initiated a significant response, with spokesperson Lars Hedelin stating there is an active, life-threatening situation, reports stated.

'Very serious situation': Swedish justice minister tells media

According to Guardian, Swedish justice minister Gunnar Strommer told SVT Orebro that the situation was “very serious,” and the response to the incident was still under way.

The Swedish government remains in close contact with the authorities, he said.

Latest Videos