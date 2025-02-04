BREAKING: Five people shot at school in central Sweden, cops launch probe

Five people have been shot at a school in central Sweden, police say, according to BBC reports.

BREAKING: Five people shot at school in central Sweden, cops launch probe shk
Author
Shweta Kumari
Updated: Feb 4, 2025, 6:47 PM IST

Five people have been shot at a school in central Sweden, police say, according to BBC reports. The shooting happened in Orebro, 200km west of Stockholm, on Tuesday afternoon.

Police say the extent of the injuries is unclear.

The incident took place before13:00 local time and officials are urged residents to stay away from the school.

Also read: 'Some focus on jacuzzi, stylish showers, we focus on har ghar jal': PM's dig at Kejriwal in Lok Sabha| WATCH

Police have initiated a significant response, with spokesperson Lars Hedelin stating there is an active, life-threatening situation, reports stated.

'Very serious situation': Swedish justice minister tells media

According to Guardian, Swedish justice minister Gunnar Strommer told SVT Orebro that the situation was “very serious,” and the response to the incident was still under way.

The Swedish government remains in close contact with the authorities, he said.

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios
budget 2025

RELATED STORIES

Tourists stunned by rare sight of rotating iceberg in Argentina, WATCH viral video dmn

Tourists stunned by rare sight of rotating iceberg in Argentina, WATCH viral video

Trump set to withdraw US from UN Human Rights Council, cut funding for relief agency: Report dmn

Trump set to withdraw US from UN Human Rights Council, cut funding for relief agency: Report

China's hydropower dam project on Brahmaputra River labeled "world's riskiest project" by experts, sparks row dmn

China's hydropower dam project on Brahmaputra River labeled "world's riskiest project" by experts, sparks row

India - Europe ties grow stronger amid global uncertainty, says EAM S Jaishankar vkp

India - Europe ties grow stronger amid global uncertainty, says EAM S Jaishankar

'These actions send clear message...' US Embassy on reports of deportation of illegal migrants to India anr

'These actions send clear message...' US Embassy on reports of deportation of illegal migrants to India

Recent Stories

Medal Tally for Day 5 of the 38th National Games

Medal Tally for Day 5 of the 38th National Games

Uttarakhand's Innovative steps Shine at the 38th National Games

Uttarakhand's Innovative steps Shine at the 38th National Games

Ball Stock Gains Pre-Market Despite Mixed Q4 Earnings: Retail Neutral

Ball Stock Gains Pre-Market Despite Mixed Q4 Earnings: Retail Neutral

West Bengal DA Hike: Government to hike salary according to 7th Pay Commission? Check HERE ATG

West Bengal DA Hike: Government to hike salary according to 7th Pay Commission? Check HERE

Over 50 injured, including school children, as bus overturns in Kerala's Kozhikode dmn

Over 50 injured, including school children, as bus overturns in Kerala's Kozhikode

Recent Videos

Sonu Nigam Disappointed Over Padma Awards Snub to Alka Yagnik and Shreya Ghoshal

Sonu Nigam Disappointed Over Padma Awards Snub to Alka Yagnik and Shreya Ghoshal

Video Icon
'Respect and Honour Should Not Be Hurt': Fadnavis REACTS to Chhaava Controversy

'Respect and Honour Should Not Be Hurt': Fadnavis REACTS to Chhaava Controversy

Video Icon
Mitchell Owen Smashes Record to Lead Hobart Hurricanes to BBL Victory

Mitchell Owen Smashes Record to Lead Hobart Hurricanes to BBL Victory

Video Icon
Shilpa Shetty's Adventurous Maldives Trip, Learns to Ride Jet-Ski and Takes Sushi Lessons

Shilpa Shetty's Adventurous Maldives Trip, Learns to Ride Jet-Ski and Takes Sushi Lessons

Video Icon
Man-Eating Tiger Found Dead in Wayanad, Kerala After Fatal Attack That Killed Tribal Woman Radha

Man-Eating Tiger Found Dead in Wayanad, Kerala After Fatal Attack That Killed Tribal Woman Radha

Video Icon