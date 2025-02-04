'Some focus on jacuzzi, stylish showers, we focus on har ghar jal': PM's dig at Kejriwal in Lok Sabha (WATCH)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday launched a scathing attack at Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) chief Arvind Kejriwal while replying to the discussion on the Motion of Thanks on the President's Address in Lok Sabha.

During the address, PM Modi said, "When a woman is forced to defecate in the open, she can only step out either before sunrise or after sunset. Some people fail to understand this reality. By building over 12 crore toilets, we have eased the struggles of our sisters and daughters."



"Honourable Speaker, these days, the media is excessively focused on topics like jacuzzis and stylish showers in villages. But our priority has always been to ensure tap water reaches every home. Nearly 75% of households—around 16 crore homes—lacked tap connections. Our government has provided piped water to 12 crore households. The Honourable President acknowledged this achievement in his address. Those who visit slums just for photo sessions and personal amusement will, of course, find discussions on the welfare of the poor boring in Parliament," he added.

Reviving his 'sheeshmahal' jibe just a day before the February 5 Delhi Assembly elections, PM Modi said, "Earlier, the headlines of the newspapers used to be related to scams and corruption. Ten years have passed, crores of rupees have been saved which have been used for the public. We have taken several steps which have saved a lot of money, but we have not used that money to build a 'sheeshmahal'. Instead, we have used that money to build the nation."

PM Modi also directly attacked Congress leader and Lok Sabha Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi, and said, “Those who have photo sessions in the huts of the poor for their own entertainment will find the mention of the poor in Parliament boring.”

