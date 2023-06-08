Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    France stabbing: Several children attacked by knifeman in Annecy park; perpetrator arrested

    Several children have been stabbed in an attack in a park near Lake Annecy, in France's south-east, the interior minister said on Twitter.

    BREAKING 7 children among 8 injured in stabbing at playground in France's Annecy snt
    France has been rocked by a shocking incident where several children were stabbed on Thursday in an attack in a park near Lake Annecy. According to reports, eight children were injured in the attack in France's south-east area and two are said to be in a critical condition. BFM TV reported the victims were around three to five years old.

    Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin confirmed the perpetrator's arrest by the police. "Several people including children have been injured by an individual armed with a knife in a square in Annecy," the minister said on Twitter.

    The attack took place at about 9:45 a.m. local time, near the city center and a suspect was arrested immediately and is currently in police custody.

    Regional deputy Antoine Armand described the attack as "abominable" and said authorities were investigating.

    The French prime minister, Élisabeth Borne, rushed to the scene of the attack. France's National Assembly has observed a minute of silence and roads are blocked around the scene of the attack.

