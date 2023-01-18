Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Brazil's President Lula sacks 40 guards for presidential residence riots, criticises military

    Speaking to reporters Lula had said that security force members were complicit in letting a mob of supporters of far-right former leader Bolsonaro storm the main buildings that form the seat of power in Brasilia.

    Brazils President Lula sacks 40 guards for presidential residence riots, criticises military AJR
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Jan 18, 2023, 9:20 AM IST

    Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva on Tuesday removed as many as 40 troops guarding the presidential residence after expressing distrust in the military for failing to act against demonstrators that ransacked government buildings on January 8.

    Lula's decision was published in the government’s official gazette and came as Brazil's prosecutor general charged as many as 39 people who were among the thousands who stormed government buildings in an effort to overturn former president Jair Bolsonaro's loss in the October election.

    Also read: US biggest military threat to India after China, new survey reveals

    Speaking to reporters Lula had said that security force members were complicit in letting a mob of supporters of far-right former leader Bolsonaro storm the main buildings that form the seat of power in Brasilia.

    The president's office did not immediately respond to a request for comment on who would replace the troops guarding the residence.

    Most of the troops guarding the Alvorada palace, as the presidential residence is called, are from the army, but some are also members of the Navy, Air Force and a militarised police force. Investigations into the rampage have begun to show apparently intentional lapses in security that allowed it to occur.

    Also read: Dawood Ibrahim married for second time, currently in Karachi: Haseena Parkar's son makes big revelation

    The Bolsonaro supporters stormed the Congress, the Planalto presidential palace and the Supreme Court seeking to overturn the result of the October election narrowly won by Lula.

    "There were many people who were complicit in this among the military police. Many people from the armed forces were complicit," Lula told reporters.

    "I am convinced that the door to the palace was opened to allow these people in because I did not see that the door was broken," he added.

    Lula has also stepped up criticism of the army for not doing anything to discourage a two-month-old encampment of Bolsonaro supporters outside its headquarters, where they clamored for the military to overturn the presidential election result.

    Also read: Largest contingent of Indian women peacekeepers reaches Abyei (WATCH)

    Over a thousand people were detained in the January 8 riot, which had many similarities to the January 6, 2021, that witnessed disturbances at the US Congress by mobs seeking to reverse former President Donald Trump's defeat in the November election.

    Those now charged are facing offences of armed criminal association, violent attempt to subvert the democratic state of law, staging a coup and damage to public property, the prosecutor-general’s office said in a written statement Monday night. Their identities have not yet been released.

    Last Updated Jan 18, 2023, 9:20 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    US biggest military threat to India after China, new survey reveals

    US biggest military threat to India after China, new survey reveals

    Kim Jong Un cries drinks all day battling with mid life crisis Report gcw

    Kim Jong Un 'cries, drinks all day', battling with mid-life crisis: Report

    Dawood Ibrahim married for second time currently in Karachi Haseena Parkar son makes big revelation gcw

    Dawood Ibrahim married for second time, currently in Karachi: Haseena Parkar's son makes big revelation

    Lessons learnt from wars with India Pakistan PM Shehbaz Sharif seeks talks with PM Narendra Modi

    'Lessons learnt from wars with India...' Pakistan PM Shehbaz Sharif seeks talks with PM Narendra Modi

    Who is Abdul Rehman Makki Read this global terrorist dossier gcw

    Who is Abdul Rehman Makki? Read this global terrorist's dossier

    Recent Stories

    Sidharth Malhotra, Kiara Advani wedding update: Did Mission Majnu actor reveal his marriage date? WATCH VIDEO RBA

    Sidharth Malhotra, Kiara Advani wedding update: Did Mission Majnu actor reveal his marriage date? WATCH VIDEO

    Hockey World Cup 2023, IND vs WAL: India will try to execute the penalty corners we get against Wales - Manpreet Singh-ayh

    Hockey World Cup 2023: 'We will try to execute the penalty corners we get against Wales' - Manpreet

    Did RRR star Jr NTR indirectly address trolls he faced for his 'fake accent'? Here's what he said RBA

    Did RRR star Jr NTR indirectly address trolls he faced for his 'fake accent'? Here's what he said

    US biggest military threat to India after China, new survey reveals

    US biggest military threat to India after China, new survey reveals

    Dense fog creates low visibility in Delhi-NCR, 6 trains, several flights delayed AJR

    Dense fog creates low visibility in Delhi-NCR, 6 trains, several flights delayed

    Recent Videos

    Video Largest contingent of Indian women peacekeepers reaches Abyei

    Largest contingent of Indian women peacekeepers reaches Abyei (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    India vs Sri Lanka, IND vs SL 2022-23, Thiruvananthapuram/3rd ODI: Started focussing on white-ball cricket after a poor IPL - Mohammed Siraj-ayh

    IND vs SL 2022-23, 3rd ODI: 'Started focussing on white-ball cricket after a poor IPL' - Mohammed Siraj

    Video Icon
    NCP MP Supriya Sule's saree catches fire at Pune event

    NCP MP Supriya Sule's saree catches fire at Pune event (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    IND vs SL 2022-23 Kolkata ODI Dual role in ODIs keeping KL Rahul 'on his toes' snt

    IND vs SL 2022-23: Dual role in ODIs keeping KL Rahul 'on his toes'

    Video Icon
    Auto Expo 2023 Budget 2023 expectations of Hyundai Motor India COO Tarun Garg

    Auto Expo 2023: 'Government has been very kind to the EV sector'

    Video Icon